St. Louis, MO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses today announced the integration of DMP alarm panels into its interactive Security Operations Centers (iSOCs). This underscores Interface’s mission to extend the capabilities of its iSOCs by seamlessly integrating leading business security solutions with the iSOC remote video monitoring technology.

The incorporation of DMP panels into Interface Systems’ iSOCs opens up new possibilities for businesses that have either implemented DMP panels or plan on upgrading to DMP for their security needs.

With this latest integration, customers will have access to add-on interactive services that go beyond traditional alarm monitoring and standalone video surveillance. Customers can easily upgrade to video-verified alarm services and leverage Interface’s virtual guard solutions with interactive monitoring capabilities. Interface can deploy microphones, speaker units, discreet emergency activation hubs, and advanced security cameras to allow its intervention specialists at iSOCs to see, hear and directly speak to employees at the locations being monitored. This two-way communication capability enhances security, response times, and situational awareness, ultimately adding new layers of safety and protection to businesses.

The integration offers customers the flexibility to choose from a wide range of add-on services such as virtual walkthroughs, voice-downs, opening and closing security escorts, and compliance audits.

“We are thrilled to have our intrusion control panels integrated into the Interface Systems iSOC. The Interface iSOC is widely regarded as one of the very best state-of-the-art interactive video monitoring centers, and we are very excited to be working closely with them and look forward to growing our partnership with Interface,” said Mark Hillenburg, VP Industry Relations, DMP.

“As a leading managed service provider in business security, Interface Systems is committed to staying at the forefront of technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Brian Garavuso, Chief Technology Officer at Interface Systems. “This latest integration reinforces Interface Systems’ dedication to empowering consumer-facing, multi-location businesses with comprehensive security solutions designed to tackle prevailing and emerging security threats.”

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses. We enhance security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

