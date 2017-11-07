Breaking News
Interim Report Q3 2017

The Interim Report 3rd Quarter 2017 for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

 

CEO of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, Søren Skou, states:

“I am pleased with the agreements reached in Q3 for Total S.A. to acquire Mærsk Olie og Gas A/S and A.P. Møller Holding A/S to acquire Maersk Tankers A/S, which indicates a solid progress in the separation of the Energy businesses. Whilst solutions for Maersk Drilling and Maersk Supply Service remain to be defined before the end of 2018, the future Maersk will leverage even further its position of strength within Transport & Logistics.

The revenue in Transport & Logistics increased with 14% and was mainly driven by higher revenue in Maersk Line. Market fundamentals stayed positive with global container volume growth at 5% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year and an increase in nominal supply of 3%. However, contingency initiatives related to recovery after the cyber-attack resulted in a negative development in Maersk Line volumes of 2.5% and an increase in unit cost of 3.9% at fixed bunker prices.”

 

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of External Communication, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

