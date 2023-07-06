The interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitors market is being driven by leading countries such as the USA, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, and China. The market presents significant opportunities for players due to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune and neurological diseases worldwide. As a result, companies in this sector have a chance to capitalize on these favorable market conditions and leverage the growing demand for IL-6 inhibitors

NEWARK, Del, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Interleukin6 – Il6 – Inhibitors Market is expected to reach US$ 93.3 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 10.9%, according to a report by Future Market Insights.

Interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitors, a proinflammatory cytokine, is produced by different types of cell which includes monocytes, fibroblasts and lymphocytes. The demand for immune-based therapies is increasing due to their effectiveness in treating various diseases. Interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitors has shown promising result in treating serious COVID-19 cases. IL-6 inhibitors are also used widely for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is expected to drive the demand for IL-6 inhibitors as a treatment option.

According to a research article published in National Institute of Health- 2021, the global prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is estimated to be around 1%.

At present, there are very few pharmacologic inhibitors available in the market approved for commercial and clinical use. However, there are numerous players operating in the market, including Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company among others, who are constantly seeking research and development activities to get more products in the market. This increasing research and development activities in this field are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The rising healthcare expenditure in developed and developing countries is also expected to drive the growth of the Interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitors market.

According to a report by the World Health Organization, global healthcare expenditure is expected to reach US$ 18.3 trillion by 2040. This will ultimately uplift the market.

Key Takeaways from this Market Study:

By il-6 inhibitor, Tocilizumab segment held a market share of about 43.1% in the global market, in 2022 due to its high efficacy in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases.

in the global market, in 2022 due to its high efficacy in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases. By disease type, rheumatoid arthritis segment held a share of around 47.7% in the global market, in 2022 due to high prevalence of RA and growing usage of interleukin 6 inhibitors for treatment of same.

in the global market, in 2022 due to high prevalence of RA and growing usage of interleukin 6 inhibitors for treatment of same. By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies held a market share of around 45.8% in 2022 due to presence of skilled doctors and availability of drugs within the hospital premises.

in 2022 due to presence of skilled doctors and availability of drugs within the hospital premises. North America dominated the global market with U.S. contributing around US$ 15.5 Billion in 2022.

“Rising Autoimmune Diseases and Rigorous Research and Development Efforts from the Manufacturers in the field of Interleukin Inhibitors Will Provide Significant Growth Opportunity for Interleukin6 – il6- Inhibitors Market over the forecast period,” – says an analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market Competition:

In order to further strengthen their standing in the global market and to increase their presence in new markets, major players in the market are focusing on stepping up their research and development activities. Partnerships and collaborations with research organizations and other companies are the primary strategies used by manufacturers to dominate the market and grow their businesses.

In 2021, interleukin-6 receptor blockers were suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the treatment of COVID-19, and manufacturers were recommended to join initiatives to hasten access. Also, WHO started a prequalification process for manufacturers of interleukin-6 receptor blockers?

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the interleukin6 – il6 – inhibitors market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017– 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global interleukin6 – il6 – inhibitors market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the interleukin6 – il6 – inhibitors market by il-6 inhibitor– (Tocilizumab, Siltuximab, and Sylvant), disease– (rheumatoid arthritis, castleman’s disease, and cancers), end user – (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), across seven key regions of the world.

Key Companies Profiled are:

Novartis AG

AbbVie Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

AstraZeneca plc

Investor AB

Genentech

Key Segments Covered in this Market:

By il-6 Inhibitor:

Tocilizumab

Siltuximab

Sylvant

By Disease:

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Castleman’s disease

Cancers

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

