InterMail A/S – admittance to trading and official listing of new shares from unlisted share capital and due to conversion of debts

The share capital of InterMail has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 23 March 2018 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN
|DK0010212224
|Name:
|InterMail B
|New name:
|InterMail
|Volume before changes:
|884,755 shares (DKK 4,423,775)
|Change from unlisted share class:
|270,000 shares (DKK 1,350,000)
|Change due to conversion:
|2,442,710 shares (DKK 12,213,550)
|Volume after changes:
|3,597,465 shares (DKK 17,987,325)
|Conversion price:
|DKK 9.56
|New face value:
|DKK 5
|Short name:
|IMAIL B
|New short name
|IMAIL
|Unchanged orderbook ID:
|3473
For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
