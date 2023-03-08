Machine learning technique drives patented processing for flood risk assessment

DENVER, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) (“Intermap” or the “Company”), a global leader in 3D geospatial products and intelligence solutions, today announced the award of two patents, expanding its portfolio of intellectual property and innovative AI/ML solutions.

One patent covers machine learning techniques that automatically measure a building’s first floor height above ground level. This measurement improves the accuracy of Intermap’s flood risk assessment capabilities to grow its market share of the U.S. and European flood insurance markets. The technology uses machine learning to inspect building frontage imagery and detect the first floor based on building features, then algorithmically measures the distance to the ground. The first-floor height above ground is a key measurement when determining the flood risk of a specific property. Intermap’s flood risk assessment solution provides property-specific flood risk information whereas other flood risk indicators are based on flood zones.

The second patent relates to producing bare-earth digital terrain models (DTM) under dense forest using airborne foliage penetrating P-band radar. This capability gives Intermap the unique capability to detect the ground through dense foliage and adjust the models of the ground below the canopy. Intermap is developing AI/ML-driven inputs to this patented process, such as automatic target detection, to enhance its terrain models. Accurate DTMs are critical for the creation of countrywide topographic basemaps used for policy formation, natural resource management, disaster management and land use planning. Ground detection through dense foliage cannot be achieved with LiDAR, IFSAR or optical photogrammetry techniques. Intermap’s patented radar and processing technology will be invaluable in supporting upcoming governmental mapping projects in tropical areas such as Southeast Asia.

“Intermap continues to expand its portfolio of IP and innovative solutions,” said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. “We pride ourselves on never being satisfied with current technology and remain at the forefront of geospatial analytics and capabilities. We incorporate AI/ML processing to develop new techniques and enhance existing processes. These new patents give us a competitive edge on upcoming national mapping projects and help the insurance industry protect clients from natural catastrophes.”

