DENVER, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) (“Intermap” or the “Company”), a global leader in 3D geospatial data and intelligence solutions, today announced it was awarded another government contract in Malaysia to provide 3D elevation data to help assess the causes of pollution in the Skudai River for the State of Johor Baru.

The Johor Water Management Authority in West Malaysia is conducting analysis to identify locations where pollution is entering the Johor River. The Johor River basin is a critical water resource that supplies fresh water to the southern region of West Malaysia, including approximately 40% of the fresh water supply to the city-state of Singapore. The river is one of the most polluted in West Malaysia. River cleanup and stopping the illegal dumping of trash are government priorities.

“Southeast Asian nations and other cloud-belt countries are difficult to map,” said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. “With our unique technology that penetrates cloud cover, governments benefit from new 3D data and archive products for natural resources and water resources management, which are essential elements of environmental protection and climate resilience.”

Intermap’s versatile 3D elevation datasets and analytics are applied to a variety of environmental work, such as pollution management, renewable energy planning, water resource management and sustainable land development. The Company’s multi-use data and analytics are also utilized in climate resilience projects for flood mitigation and stormwater infrastructure, where governments face increasing pressure to allocate more resources.

A long history of working relationships with local partners in Southeast Asia makes Intermap a key provider of 3D elevation data for government agencies. The Company leverages its experience, proprietary data and technology to supply critical information for the development of national mapping programs and has built a robust pipeline of government work in the region. Learn more about Intermap’s government solutions at intermap.com/government-regulated-industries.

In Malaysia, Intermap’s 3D elevation data and cloud-free archive imagery are being employed to assess sites with the highest potential of source pollutants. The elevation data will be used to create contours to identify drainage areas into the river. 3D radar imagery is essential for identifying above-ground features such as large buildings, factories and other potential sources of near-river structures potentially dumping into the river. Learn more about Intermap’s elevation data for environmental projects at intermap.com/nextmap.

Intermap collects, creates and delivers operationally relevant, easy-to-assimilate 3D precision intelligence at scale for use in government and commercial applications. The Company’s geospatial intelligence solutions leverage one of the most extensive commercial archives of 3D geospatial data. Its airborne and proprietary processing technology enables governments to build critical geospatial infrastructure for critical planning decisions affecting resource allocation, transportation, power management, environmental monitoring, topographic mapping, disaster mitigation, public safety, and defense. Learn more about Intermap’s data collection at intermap.com/collection.

Certain information provided in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate”, “expect”, “project”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “will be”, “will consider”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-3looking statements. Although Intermap believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Intermap’s forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things, cash available to fund operations, availability of capital, revenue fluctuations, nature of government contracts, economic conditions, loss of key customers, retention and availability of executive talent, competing technologies, common share price volatility, loss of proprietary information, software functionality, internet and system infrastructure functionality, information technology security, breakdown of strategic alliances, and international and political considerations, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed Intermap’s Annual Information Form and other securities filings. While the Company makes these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Intermap or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap’s 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world’s largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company’s collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap’s products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.

