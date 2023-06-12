Upselling subscription to streamline flood insurance underwriting in the Czech Republic

DENVER, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) (“Intermap” or the “Company”), a global leader in 3D geospatial products and intelligence solutions, and the insurer BNP Paribas Cardif, today announced that BNP Paribas Cardif has upgraded its subscription for flood risk analytics for the Czech Republic.

This upgrade provides BNP Paribas Cardif with access to Intermap’s latest generation of data and analytics through a subscription to its cloud-based Aquarius insurance risk analytics software. Aquarius enables insurance companies to improve underwriting precision, conduct accurate risk assessments across portfolios and expand into new areas of insurance underwriting. The new subscription also provides BNP Paribas Cardif with Intermap’s newest flood hazard maps, alongside a range of upgraded tools and datasets to inform its underwriting process.

“The cooperation with Intermap allows us to move to the next level in the field of digitalization and risk management,” said Zdenek Jaros, Chairman and CEO of BNP Paribas Cardif in the Czech Republic. “The newly available Aquarius RMA features and the latest flood maps will provide us with the technological tools for more accurate underwriting and tailored flood insurance product development, which will be especially appreciated by our clients that can rely on their insurer to understand their flood risk insurance.”

“We are pleased to see another one of our customers renew and upgrade to our latest generation of Aquarius software,” said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. “Our cutting-edge flood risk data and analytics enable global companies like BNP Paribas Cardif to make informed decisions and provide accurate portfolio evaluations for clients. Our solutions are available worldwide to support insurance companies with the same accuracy and precision in any country it operates.”

Intermap’s Aquarius solution is a cloud-based software that simplifies flood risk assessment by providing customizable access to critical datasets and advanced tools. Continually updated datasets ensure access to the latest information for areas of operation, allowing for efficient and optimized insurance processes, from primary underwriting to claims and reinsurance. By streamlining the insurance process and providing customers with essential data, Aquarius helps insurance companies make informed decisions, enabling them to mitigate risks, protect their assets, and optimize their operations.

About BNP Paribas Cardif

BNP Paribas Cardif is a world leader in creditor insurance*, providing its more than 80 million customers with products and services that let them realize their goals while protecting themselves from unforeseen events. BNP Paribas Cardif is committed to having a positive impact on society and to making insurance more accessible. A subsidiary of BNP Paribas, the insurer has a unique business model anchored in partnerships. It creates solutions for more than 500 partner distributors in a variety of sectors – including banks and financial institutions, automotive sector companies, retailers, telecommunications companies and energy companies – as well as for financial advisors and brokers who market the products to their customers. With a presence in more than 30 countries and strong positions in Europe, Asia and Latin America, BNP Paribas Cardif is a global specialist in personal insurance and a major contributor to financing for the real economy. With nearly 8,000 employees worldwide, BNP Paribas Cardif had gross written premiums of €30.0 billion in 2022. Follow the latest news about BNP Paribas Cardif on Twitter. https://twitter.com/bnpp_cardif

* Source : Finaccord – 2022

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap’s 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world’s largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company’s collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap’s products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.

