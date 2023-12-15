MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company” or “Intermex”), one of the nation’s leading omnichannel money transfer services, announces the appointment of a new member – Ms. Karen Higgins-Carter to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective December 15, 2023. The appointment of Ms. Higgins-Carter brings the total number of directors to nine, six of whom are independent directors to the Company’s board.

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President Bob Lisy said, “We are thrilled to welcome our new board member Karen Higgins-Carter to Intermex’s board of directors. With her extensive experience in financial information technology and cybersecurity, Ms. Higgins-Carter will be an invaluable asset to our Company. We look forward to working with her to ensure that our Company remains at the forefront of fintech innovation and cybersecurity. In addition to the Intermex board, we expect Ms. Higgins-Carter’s expertise will be most valuable in the audit & nominating corporate governance committees of the board, where Ms. Higgins-Carter has been recently assigned in conjunction with this board appointment.”

Ms. Higgins-Carter is the Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Digital Officer of Gilbane, Inc., one of the largest privately held construction and real estate development firms. Before joining Gilbane, Ms. Higgins-Carter was Chief Information Officer at publicly traded Webster Financial Corporation (NSYE: WBS). Earlier, Ms. Higgins-Carter was the Managing Director, Head of the Office of the CIOO at MUFG Union Bank (a US subsidiary of the largest bank in Japan), Technology General Manager for Bridgewater Associates, and the Managing Director, Head of Consumer Risk Technology at JPMorgan Chase. Ms. Higgins-Carter has served since May 2022 on the boards of Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc. and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization Inc., and is a member of the Compensation and Organizational Development committee.

Ms. Higgins-Carter earned a dual degree in Mechanical Engineering (BSME) and Economics and Business (BA) at Lafayette College. She maintains an active Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) credential.

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, and Europe to more than 60 countries. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, and Europe; Company-operated stores; our mobile app; and the Company’s website. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations around the world. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com .

