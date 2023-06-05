MIAMI, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), (“Intermex” or the “Company”) a leading money remittance services company, today announced the Company will present at the virtual Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The presentation will begin at 3:45 p.m. ET and will include comments from Andras Bende, chief financial officer.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast at https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About International Money Express, Inc.

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, and Europe to more than 60 countries. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, and Europe; Company-operated stores; mobile app; and via the Company’s website. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations worldwide. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com.

Investor Relations:

Mike Gallentine

Vice President of Investor Relations

tel: 305-671-8005

mgallentine@intermexusa.com