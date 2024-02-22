ST. LOUIS, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced the first treatment of patients with a newly launched Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) system at Intermountain Medical Center, flagship hospital of Intermountain Health, based in Salt Lake City.

Intermountain Medical Center is the leading provider of robotic heart rhythm care in Utah and the Intermountain Region. Electrophysiologists at the hospital have treated more than 1,000 patients using advanced robotic technology. The hospital is now among the first in the world, and the first in Utah, to offer the Genesis RMN system to patients.

“Delivering outstanding patient care using the best technology and science is our primary focus at Intermountain,” said Michael Cutler, MD, cardiac electrophysiologist at Intermountain Medical Center. “For 15 years, our electrophysiology team has leveraged the precision and safety of robotics when treating cardiac arrhythmia patients. We are excited to enhance that commitment to patients with the latest advances in technology using the Genesis System.”

Robotic Magnetic Navigation introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias.

Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, arrhythmias may significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

“Intermountain Health and Intermountain Medical Center are committed to investing in the most advanced and promising technologies that support our patients and enable us to treat the most complex conditions with confidence,” added Ralph Jean-Mary, president of Intermountain Health’s Utah Central Market and CEO of Intermountain Medical Center. “We are excited by the launch of our new robotic heart care program and the benefits it will provide to our community.”

“We appreciate Intermountain’s long-term commitment to advancing patient care, clinical research and technology advancement in cardiovascular medicine,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis. “We look forward to continuing to support their successful and impactful robotic heart rhythm care program.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words “believe”, “estimate”, “project”, “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company’s products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and other risks discussed in the Company’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company’s control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

Stereotaxis Contacts:

David L. Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

[email protected]