Intermountain Health transplant doctors perform kidney transplant surgery. Intermountain Health has opened a new Spanish speaking Kidney Transplant Clinic to assist patients in their native language.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intermountain Health has opened the first clinic of its kind in the Intermountain West that is designed specifically to support Spanish-speaking patients undergoing kidney transplantation.

The new Intermountain Clinica Hispana de Riñon at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah offers culturally comprehensive care, where providers address patients in their native language and are trained to support patients’ cultural needs and educational styles.

Pre-transplant patients receive education and evaluation by all providers in Spanish, including meeting with bilingual providers in nephrology, surgery, social work, coordinators, finance, and nutrition.

“Programs like this are quite rare in the United States,” said Ivan Zendejas, MD, Intermountain Health transplant surgeon. “We are happy to offer this much needed service to our patients.”

“Our vision for the clinic is to help bridge the gap between the medical community and the Latino community and help our patients feel more comfortable when trying to maneuver the complicated transplant world, said Alan Contreras, MD, transplant surgeon for Intermountain Health’s abdominal transplant program at Intermountain Medical Center.

Patients who receive medical information in their preferred language are more likely to understand and participate fully in decisions about their care, according to research.

Intermountain Health Transplant Services caregivers spearheaded this project, recognizing there are many misconceptions about transplantation and the donation process in Spanish-speaking communities and that some information may get lost in translation.

The new clinic supports patients who prefer to communicate in Spanish, and who are undergoing kidney transplantation with personalized and multi-disciplinary care.

“Patients have told me they can finally understand their health care,” said Anna Petersen, PA-C, physician associate for Intermountain Health. “They also tell me they feel empowered because they and their family totally understand what is happening with their transplant.”

Clinica Hispana de Riñon has been open for several months and already, caregivers and patients and are noticing the difference.

“Receiving information about my surgery in my native language, gave me so much confidence,” said Luis Campos, liver and kidney transplant patient. “All my questions were answered, I was reassured, and my mind was put at ease.”

Intermountain Health Transplant Services also offers a clinic for Spanish speaking patients post-transplant where they meet with a nephrology provider and pharmacist who speak with them in their native language to help complete a successful transplant journey.

For more information on the clinic go here or call 801-507-3380.

