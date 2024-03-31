An international group that develops building codes adopted by a wide swath of U.S. cities and counties abruptly pared back a plan to force new homes to be more climate-friendly.

The International Code Council (ICC) – a Washington, D.C.-based group that regularly issues more than a dozen codes regulating new construction and impacting tens of millions of people nationwide – recently announced that its board of directors ultimately rejected climate provisions that industry experts argue

[Read Full story at source]