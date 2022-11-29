Nuclear Industry Association NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Gold Sponsor at Nuclear Industry Association’s Nuclear 2022 Conference

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“NANO Nuclear”), a company emerging from the shared micro Small Modular Reactor (µSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries, is pleased to announce that it will be a Gold Sponsor and exhibitor at the Nuclear 2022 Conference, hosted by the Nuclear Industry Association on December 1st at the ETC. Venues County Hall in London, United Kingdom.

Following Nuclear 2022, the industry’s leading annual nuclear conference, Chief Executive Officer & Director James Walker and Founder, Chairman & President Jay Yu will present and participate in speaking engagements at Campden Wealth’s ClimateTech Investing Forum 2022, held at Hotel Royal Savoy, Lausanne, Switzerland on December 6th – 7th.

“As NANO Nuclear gears up for a pivotal 2023, we look forward to our attendance at the leading nuclear energy conference in the United Kingdom and subsequent presentation at Campden Wealth’s ClimateTech Investing forum,” said Jay Yu, Founder, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. “In addition to expanding the NANO Nuclear brand, these events will allow us to connect to leading nuclear industry professionals and investors in the U.K., Switzerland and Europe, as the region continues to search for viable solutions to the energy crisis perpetuated by the ongoing military conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.”

Now in its 22nd year, the Nuclear Industry Association’s leading event will bring together an array of speakers covering key developments over the past year, as well as looking ahead to 2023 and beyond. With numerous discussions planned throughout the day, covering a litany of key topics such as “Energy Security In the UK” and “Advanced Nuclear Technologies”,” NIA’s Nuclear 2022 conference comes during rising energy prices sweep across the UK and Europe.

“We are very excited about our participation in these two upcoming conferences,” said James Walker, NANO Nuclear Energy’s CEO and Director. “Getting NANO Nuclear to be a globally recognized brand is an important part of our vision for the future. There are a lot of exciting developments that we are working on as we come to a close of an eventful 2022. We are excited to share them with opinion leaders and decision makers of the nuclear energy industry and the climate tech investment communities across the UK, Switzerland, and Europe.”

The ClimateTech Investing Forum 2022 will be bringing together Innovators, Leading Investors and Major Climate Technologies. The investing forum is a cutting-edge event in direct response to the huge amount of interest and drive to fight the crisis from both family offices and family foundations. Focused on the technologies explicitly focused on reducing GHG emissions, or addressing the impacts of global warming, the forum will showcase up to 40 of the latest investment opportunities throughout the sector, feature an unrivalled forum program giving first-hand insight and opinion from senior-level ClimateTech investors and experts and provide dedicated pre-arranged One-To-One meetings between all attendees.

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

The Path to Zero starts here. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is a company emerging from the shared micro-Small Modular Reactor (µSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries. Our company is committed to building Smaller, Cheaper, and Safer nuclear energy for the future by incorporating the latest technology into its own proprietary novel reactor designs, intellectual properties, and research methods. Currently in technical development is “ZEUS”, NANO Nuclear Energy’s first generation portable, on-demand capable advanced nuclear micro reactor.

About the National Industry Association

The NIA is the trade association for the civil nuclear industry in the UK. The NIA represents more than 250 companies across the supply chain and its diverse membership enables effective and constructive industry-wide interaction. NIA member companies also have significant expertise in nuclear decommissioning and clean-up, with 17 nuclear sites in the UK currently being managed through the process.

https://www.niauk.org/

About Campden Wealth

Campden Wealth has provided unrivalled knowledge and intelligence to a community of the world’s wealthiest families, their family offices and ultra-high-net-worth investors since 1987. Campden is a global community of sharers and learners, helping families make considered decisions to safeguard their legacy and values. We are a private, qualified, invitation-only family member network.

https://www.campdenwealth.com/

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

For further information, please contact:

Email: Info@NanoNuclearEnergy.com

Business Tel: (212) 634-9206

