International Expeditions Expands Custom Travel Options with Private Villa & Island Escapes

HELENA, Ala., Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Discerning travelers looking to blend lush landscapes, upscale accommodations and five-star service have three exclusive private getaway options from International Expeditions. Guests can savor villa or luxury apartment arrangements in the Galapagos Islands and Cuba, or delight in their own private island off the coast of Belize. Combining natural and cultural wonders with creature comforts – including a private staff – these island escapes are ideal for adventurers.

Galapagos guests open the door to this well-appointed, glamorous, five-bedroom private villa on Santa Cruz Island and discover a true escape. When not relaxing in the swimming pool and Jacuzzi, travelers embark on private, naturalist-led excursions to enjoy the famed nature of Galapagos and be spoiled by an attentive staff. Guests may relax on a private boat; swim and snorkel in the Pacific amidst unrivaled natural beauty; and hike in the forested highlands to meet giant tortoises. The villa staff includes a naturalist, concierge, private chef, barman, waiter, and housekeeper. All meals, wine and cocktails are included and customized to each party’s preferences.

International Expeditions’ authorized private journeys in Cuba offer a collection of villas and apartments ranging from three to seven bedrooms, all exceptionally furnished. House managers and local guides come standard with all of these accommodations. Travelers customize their island experience with enriching activities satisfying both their interests and current regulations for US travelers, all arranged by IE’s Cuba travel experts. Guests may choose to meet Cuban classic-car enthusiasts and visit garages; delve into Havana with special-access visits to art galleries, dance studios, schools and museums; join locals for birding; explore the booming private restaurant scene and trace the footsteps of Ernest Hemingway.

Off the coast of Belize, sheltered behind the Belize Barrier Reef, Coral Caye private island offers airy seaside cottages where large windows display incredible vistas. Two cottages and a great house are the only buildings on the private island, which accommodates two to ten guests. Fringed by white sands and lush mangroves and bathed by the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean, this is tropical indulgence. Travelers revel in this paradise while relaxing in a hammock; snorkeling; fishing from a private dock; and lounging on the private white-sand beach with a refreshing beverage provided by the on-site butler and chef.

Celebrating 38 years of nature travel, International Expeditions specializes in small-ship voyages and escorted journeys to more than 20 countries worldwide. Hosted by knowledgeable local naturalists, International Expeditions’ travelers survey the habitats, cultures, cuisine and traditional lore of Earth’s most exhilarating destinations. A pioneer of environmentally responsible travel, IE is committed to preserving natural habitats and improving the welfare of the people and communities it visits.

