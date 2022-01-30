Breaking News
International Forums to Address Pathways to Peaceful Reunification on the Korean Peninsula

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Asia-Pacific Forums to be held February 1-3, 2022

UPF Asia Pacific Forum

Washington, DC, Jan. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA ALERT

The Universal Peace Federation (UPF) is pleased to announce a series of Global Forums to be held Feb. 1-3, 2022 on the theme of bringing peace on the Korean Peninsula.

 

The Forums are part of the upcoming World Summit 2022. They are organized by UPF’s seven Peace Associations as part of its Think Tank 2022 project, which is gathering expertise from more than 2,000 people on the challenges and pathways to peace on the Korean Peninsula.

 

WHAT: UPF’s seven Peace Associations are holding Global Forums around the world Feb. 1-3, 2022 to assemble strategies, knowledge and information relevant to bringing reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula.

WHEN: The regions (Africa, the Americas, Europe/Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Korea) will hold their forums from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in their respective time zones.

WHO: Details about the Speakers, Moderators and Forum topics for Asia-Pacific are available at this link: https://upf-asiapacific.org/

 

Media coverage is invited. To register: https://upf-asiapacific.org/

UPF’s seven Peace Associations are:

  • International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP) and the International Association of First Ladies for Peace (IAFLP)
  • International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace (IAPP)
  • Interreligious Association for Peace and Development (IAPD)
  • International Association for Peace and Economic Development (IAED)
  • International Media Association for Peace (IMAP)
  • International Association of Academicians for Peace (IAAP)
  • International Association of Arts and Culture for Peace (IAACP)

                                               
For general media inquiries, please contact:

William P. Selig | Communications Director, Universal Peace Federation

Ph: 240-274-1744 | Email: wselig@upf.org | Web: www.upf.org

For media inquiries in the Asia Pacific, please contact:

Dr. Robert Kittel | Co-Chair, UPF Asia Pacific

Ph: +82 01084932873 (until Feb. 16, 2022) | Email: rskittel@gmail.com
            | Web: https://upfasia.org/

CONTACT: William P. Selig
Universal Peace Federation USA
240-274-1744
wselig@upf.org

