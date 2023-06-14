This Partnership Introduces the Agency’s Inaugural Effort to Unlock an Affordable and Fully-Managed Means for Developers of All Sizes to Showcase Their Projects and Network with Consumers and Partners at Europe’s Largest Video Game Trade Show

CARY, N.C., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ÜberStrategist , a multi-award-winning public relations and full-service marketing agency serving global video game, entertainment, and technology clients, announced today that it has partnered with the International Game Developers Association (IGDA), the largest nonprofit membership organization serving game developers worldwide, to organize the trade body’s official presence at gamescom 2023, to be hosted in Cologne, Germany from August 23 – 27, 2023.

Spearheaded by Alexa Turness — ÜberStrategist’s in-house events manager and ten-year veteran at Ukie, the United Kingdom’s association to advance the interactive entertainment industry — the agency will coordinate the IGDA’s presence in both the business and consumer areas of gamescom 2023. IGDA’s members and ÜberStrategist’s partners will have the flexibility to choose to have a presence in either the business hall, the consumer hall, or both.

Creatively named and meticulously organized, ÜberStrategist’s Business Pavilion (B2B) and Demo Dome (B2C) will be key destinations for gamescom 2023 attendees walking the halls of Koelnmesse looking to discover the immense talent on offer from IGDA’s members and ÜberStrategist’s partners.

ÜberStrategist’s Business Pavilion in Hall 3.2 of the business area will be jointly branded and designated, in part, for IGDA Executive Director Dr. Jakin Vela and his team to hold meetings and educate attendees and potential partners on the association’s mission. Business Pavilion exhibitor booths will be accessible by industry professionals and press for by-appointment meetings and walk-in greetings. ÜberStrategist’s Demo Dome in Hall 10.1 of the consumer area will empower studios and independent developers of all sizes to exhibit at gamescom through an affordable, professionally managed, and fully staffed turn-key solution.

By providing everything from gaming PC demo stations to refreshments, ÜberStrategist gives exhibiting studios a cost-effective and hassle-free way to showcase their games, meet with publishers, and conduct business during Europe’s largest video game tradeshow. As part of the partnership, current IDGA members will receive an additional discounted rate to exhibit and participate in one or both of the pavilions.

“The IGDA is thrilled to be partnering with ÜberStrategist for gamescom 2023, one of the most important events on our calendar,” said Dr. Jakin Vela, Executive Director of the International Game Developers Association. “The IGDA is committed to ensuring that our members and the industry have access to shows such as gamescom, and thanks to ÜberStrategist’s hassle-free exhibitor package, we feel confident and comfortable knowing that all the hard work will be taken care of, so exhibitors can turn up and have a productive and successful show.”

“Part of our vision has always been to empower and work with studios of all sizes, which is why our offering includes indie-friendly services and frequent work with non-profits that enhance our rich and diverse industry,” said ÜberStrategist CEO Mario R. Kroll. “The IGDA has been a leading advocate for creators of games and the gaming community at large, and it is our honor to be able to support the association and its member by facilitating their affordable and hassle-free participation at Europe’s largest video game tradeshow. ”

Find the ÜberStrategist press kit at: https://uberstrategist.com/press-kit . Additional information about ÜberStrategist’s gamescom 2023 packages can be found at https://uberstrategist.com/gamescom-2023 .

About ÜberStrategist

Founded in 2014, ÜberStrategist, Inc. is a multi-award-winning PR and marketing agency focused on providing the highest level of service to its entertainment and technology clients. Although headquartered in the bustling Raleigh-Durham region of North Carolina, our team of nearly 30 public relations, influencer, event, social media, community management, and content marketing professionals are based across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Asia, allowing for truly global capabilities.

A recipient of Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 and Inc. Power Partner awards, we are one of America’s fastest-growing privately owned companies and among roughly 250 global firms recognized for consistently helping our clients grow and achieve success.

Proudly veteran-owned, we celebrate, encourage, and commit to diversity in the workplace, with most of our leadership positions held by women, veterans, and LGBTQ+ team members. As we firmly believe that our role is to leave the world in better shape than we found it, a significant portion of our proceeds also goes to supporting charitable causes.

Learn more at https://uberstrategist.com or in our capabilities deck at https://www.uberstrategist.link/whatwedo .

About the IGDA

The International Game Developers Association is the largest nonprofit membership organization serving game developers worldwide. The IGDA is committed to advancing the careers and enhancing the lives of game developers by connecting members with their peers, promoting professional development, and advocating on issues that affect the developer community.

For more information, please visit www.igda.org .

