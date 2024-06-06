SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, today announced the acquisition of 20 beachfront acres adjacent to the Company’s Oasis Park Resort. This purchase adds 36 residential homesites with total projected gross land sales of approximately $2,000,000 and potential construction revenues of $9,000,000.

Frank Ingrande, President of ILAL, noted: “Based on the recent success of sales at Phase I, we exercised an option to acquire this parcel, which is adjacent to the 9 beachfront lots sold last month. This acquisition was completed without any cash at closing and will be paid as a percentage of sales. We will continue to identify acquisition candidates utilizing this formula, providing significant growth without depleting cash, incurring debt or issuing equity.”

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company .

