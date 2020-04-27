International Land Alliance Announces Affordable Option at Bajamar

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) today announced that it has allocated 44 units at Plaza Bajamar with starting prices at $99,000.

As previously announced, the Company entered into a joint venture to co-develop 150 homes at the Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort. The Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort is a master planned golf community located 45 minutes south of the San Diego-Tijuana Border along the scenic toll road to Ensenada. This new project, branded “The Plaza at Bajamar”, offers 5 floor plans with up to three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths and ranging in size from under 1,000 to approximately 1,800 square feet.

“With the interest we are seeing from both the local market in Baja California and just north in Southern California from new home buyers and retirees seeking affordable housing alternatives, we entered into this strategic partnership to increase our presence and investment at Bajamar and add to the 34-unit Costa Bajamar development we currently have under construction. Median homes prices in Southern California recently hit new highs ($628,000 in Los Angeles County; $732,000 in Orange County; and $575,000 in San Diego County). With close proximity to San Diego on the Pacific Ocean and luxury community amenities that include golf and vineyards, we believe we not only offer an exceptional product, but at a fraction of the cost for comparable homes just an hour north.” said Mauricio Bustamante, the Company’s Director of Sales.

For more information about the Plaza at Bajamar, including construction progress (groundbreaking March 1, 2020), please visit: https://ila.company/plaza-at-bajamar/

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company .

CONTACT:

Mauricio Bustamante, Director of Sales at [email protected] or Toll Free: 877.661.4811