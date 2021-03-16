International Land Alliance Announces Grand Opening at Plaza Bajamar

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, announced today that the Grand Opening for its Merlot model home, a single-family residence at the Company’s 80-unit Plaza Bajamar community, of which Phase I includes 22 Merlot villas, will occur on April 17, 2021.

“We are thrilled to open our Merlot model home for public viewing, which is a significant milestone in realizing our vision for the Plaza Bajamar community,” said Roberto Valdes, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of ILA. “As part of the first construction phase at Plaza Bajamar, the model home exteriors are complete, and the interiors will be finished in relatively short order. The Merlot villas will come with the installation of solar packages, as they are built with truly sustainable construction in mind. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the Grand Opening and offering a preview into luxury homeownership.”

The Plaza Bajamar community is located within the internationally renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort. The Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort is a master planned guarded and gated wine and golf community located 45 minutes south of the San Diego-Tijuana Border along the scenic toll road to Ensenada on the Pacific Ocean.

The 1,150 square-foot Merlot home features two bedrooms and two baths. The home includes two primary bedroom suites – one on the first floor and one upstairs, as well as fairway and ocean views from a rooftop terrace. Planned amenities include a pool, wellness and fitness center and office space.

Pricing for this floorplan starts at $189,000 with a variety of financing and payment options. Interested buyers and brokers are encouraged to visit: https://ila.company/plaza-at-bajamar/. To speak to a sales representative and make an appointment to tour the community, contact Analo Valdes at [email protected] or (858) 900-8056.

The Company further announced that a syndicate of Chinese and North American investors have committed $500 million for the development of the five star Bajamar Beverly project, a development located at the Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort. The Bajamar Beverly will be situated in close proximity to ILA’s Plaza Bajamar and Valle Divino developments. Ground is expected to be broken on this project within the third quarter of 2021.

“This investment is very significant for the local economy of Tijuana-Ensenada and has long been supported by the community and municipal government of the region,” said Jason Sunstein, Vice President of ILA. “We are excited with the anticipated job creation, increased amenities, and general economic growth that the Bajamar Beverly project will bring to the surrounding area. The project is another testament to the heightened demand from homebuyers and tourists for affordable, luxury experiences in the scenic Baja region.”

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brooks Hamilton

Senior Vice President

MZ Group – MZ North America

(949) 546-6326

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

International Land Alliance

Jason Sunstein, Vice President

Direct: (858) 692-2677

[email protected]