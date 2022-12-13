Positive outlook for 2023 with sales now back to pre-COVID levels

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, is pleased to announce a strong close to the year with 10 new home site sales generated during the final tour of 2022 at its Rancho Costa Verde (“RCV”) development.

RCV is an 1,100-acre master planned second home, retirement home, and vacation home real estate community located on the east coast of Baja California, Mexico, just south of the small fishing village of San Felipe which is home to over 6,000 retired US citizens. A self-sustained solar powered green community that takes advantage of the advances in solar and other green technology, RCV’s beachfront location, proximity to the mountains, and natural topography create breathtaking 180-degree sea and mountain views from almost every home. To date, RCV has sold over 1,000 residential lots and built 55 single-family homes with 33 under construction.

“At International Land Alliance, we are constantly striving to create the finest real estate projects in the world – and Rancho Costa Verde is no exception,” said ILAL President Frank Ingrande. “We are delighted to close out 2022 with 10 new home site sales generated at RCV during our final tour of the year. This return to pre-COVID sales levels is a testament to the quality of our offerings and the hard work of our team. We look forward to building on this momentum as we move into 2023.”

Ingrande continued, “We are entering 2023 with all of our projects actively selling simultaneously for the first time in our Company’s history. With the pending closing of our acquisition of the remaining 75% of Rancho Costa Verde Development, LLC, combined with anticipated growth from our new mortgage division, 2023 should be a hallmark year for International Land Alliance.”

For more information about RCV, please visit: www.ranchocostaverde.com

For more information about the Company, please visit RedChip’s ILAL page at https://ilalinfo.com/.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

