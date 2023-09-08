PEABODY, Mass., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — International Light | Part of Ocean Insight

In an effort to better serve its customers in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, International Light today announced the opening of an ISO 17025 accredited calibration facility outside Stuttgart, Germany. “We are pleased to announce that our customers in the EMEA region will now have the ability to calibrate their light measurement instruments without the time and expense of sending them to our facility in the United States,” said Robert Harrison, VP and General Manager of Ocean Insight’s International Light division.

Capabilities

International Light’s new state-of-the-art facility will offer calibration capabilities for a broad range of light measurement devices including lux meters, light meters, spectrometers and spectroradiometers for ultraviolet (UV), visible (VIS), and infrared (IR), and correlated color temperature (CCT) measurements.

“In addition to calibrating our own branded meters, International Light also offers calibrations on a wide range of lux meters and light measurement systems from other manufacturers,” continued Harrison. “We believe this facility will expand our reach to new customers in the European market, knowing they can be confident their devices can be serviced locally,” concluded Harrison. The calibration facility, located in Ostfildern, Germany, is expected to be fully operational in early October.

All calibrations performed by International Light come with ISO 17025 accredited and NIST traceable calibration certificate.

Customers can get more information on what calibrations are available, and request calibration services on International Light’s website.

International Light has been developing a broad range of products and solutions for light measurement, scientific and instrumentation light sources, specialty and customized LED lighting solutions, and testing and calibration services for over 55 years. International Light is located in Peabody, MA, and is part of Ocean Insight with headquarters in Orlando, FL.

Ocean Insight provides spectral technologies and application expertise to customers facing measurement challenges for applications ranging from biomedical diagnostics to semiconductor processing. Our global team delivers solutions through our industry-leading brands, which include International Light, a supplier of light measurement solutions; Ocean Optics, a pioneer of compact spectroscopy and partner to researchers, OEMs and industrial customers; and Ocean Applied, which designs and builds spectral systems for industries from consumer electronics to metals recycling.

For more information on IL’s calibrations services:

https://internationallight.com/product-group/iso17025-light-meter-calibration-services

