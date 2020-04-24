International Marine Supplier Selects Bridgeline’s Celebros Search to Power Product Discovery, Merchandising & Conversion

Woburn, Mass., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that a premiere Austria-based marine supplier and retailer has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline as their site search and conversion solution for their online web store.

The marine supplier provides marine servicing and sells thousands of parts and accessories for boats and yachts in the multiple brick and mortar locations. Their online store provides high quality marine parts and accessories and is a direct authorized distributor of top marine brands including Volvo Penta, Mercruiser, Suzuki, Mercury, Yamaha, Mariner, Garmin, Raymarine, Torqeedo, ePropulsion and more.

The marine supplier launched their online store for their German and English-speaking customers and are planning to expand into additional languages to support their international growth. The licenses and services include the Natural Language Processing (NLP) Search in German with a separate profile in English. The implementation also includes Advanced AutoComplete, Merchandising, and Search Analytics. The initial license term is 36 months €20,800 with subsequent annual autorenewals. The license agreement has the potential to scale as additional languages are incorporated over time.

Advanced Auto Complete, predictive queries and product recommendations are made based on live site analytical data to provide the customer with accurate and relevant results and recommendations. Celebros Search provides capabilities for intelligent cross-sell/up-sell, dynamic merchandising and campaigns for increasing average order value and driving conversion. Bridgeline’s NLP Search has intelligent, machine learning that understands user behavior and trends to provide the customer with accurate and relevant results and recommendations.

“Bridgeline offers feature-rich solutions to support international commerce, enhance product discovery and drive conversion.” Says Ari Kahn, Bridgeline CEO. “Our Commerce and Site Search offerings provide native support for localized web stores and product discovery experiences in multiple languages while handling taxation services, various multicurrency payment methods and merchant services. Retailers can scale internationally and rapidly grow their business with ease with Bridgeline’s comprehensive eCommerce solutions.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience – from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline’s Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

