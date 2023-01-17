MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (“Intermex” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s leading omnichannel money transfer services to Latin America, today announced several executive leadership changes effective immediately to support the Company’s continued innovation and success.

Christopher Hunt, who has served as Chief Information Officer of the company since March 2021, will move to the role of acting Chief Operating Officer. Chris will continue his oversight of technology for the business while adding product development, product operations, and facilities to his responsibilities. Chris’ appointment will become permanent upon customary regulatory approval.

Joseph Aguilar, who has served as Chief Operating Officer of the company since October 2019, will become President and General Manager – Latin America. In his new position, Joseph will be focused on all existing functions within Mexico and Guatemala, and in future Intermex operations in Latin America.

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President Bob Lisy said, “I believe these changes well-position us to enhance Intermex’s differentiated value proposition, streamline the organization for efficiency, and accelerate our ability to grow and create value for our shareholders.” Lisy added, “Both Joseph and Chris have been huge contributors to the success of the company in recent years, we’re excited about what they will bring to their new roles.”

