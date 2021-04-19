International Money Express, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings

MIAMI, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company”), will release First Quarter 2021 earnings before the start of trading on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Management will host a conference call on May 5, 2021, at 8:30 am ET to discuss the company’s financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) and requesting the International Money Express First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call; or

via webcast at https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 11:30 am ET on May 5, 2021, until 11:59 pm ET on May 19, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13719094 or by accessing Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/.

About International Money Express, Inc.

At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 17 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, seven countries in Africa, and two countries in Asia. We offer the digital movement of money for our sending customers through our network of agent retailers in the US and Canada, our company-operated stores, and online through our app, and our website intermexonline.com. We execute and pay these transactions through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

