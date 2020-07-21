International Powder & Bulk Solids (iPBS) Conference & Exhibition Announces New Virtual Event as Live Show is Rescheduled for 2021

The ONLY event focusing on powder and bulk solids technology in the Western Hemisphere announces rescheduled show dates for April 2021, and launches its digital conference platform, The Powder Show Digital Flow.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The International Powder & Bulk Solids (iPBS) Conference & Exhibition , North America’s longest-running and largest powder and bulk solids technology event, today announced the 22nd edition of the biennial event – originally scheduled to take place April 28-30 and postponed to October 6-8, 2020 – will now be held April 27-29, 2021. As the health and safety of the iPBS community is the highest priority of Informa Markets, the event organizers have determined this to be the safest course of action as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve in Chicago and in the United States in general.

The 2021 event, which will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, will be organized in accordance with Informa’s AllSecure health and safety standard. As the world’s leading events’ organizer, Informa has developed a detailed set of enhanced measures, Informa AllSecure, to provide the highest levels of hygiene and safety at its events, providing everyone with reassurance and confidence they are participating in a safe and controlled environment. More information on Informa AllSecure is below.

For over forty years, the iPBS Conference & Exhibition has been the leading platform for education, innovation, and dealmaking for the global community of powder & bulk solids handling engineers. In continuance of its mission, event organizers are proud to announce The Powder Show Digital Flow, a new virtual event set to take place on October 1. This one-day digital event will provide a potent blend of education, product demonstrations, and virtual networking opportunities to the iPBS community.

The Powder Show Digital Flow will feature ongoing thought leadership, podcasts, technical education, matchmaking, and networking to build a virtual community that supplements and complements the live event. “Just as the industry has matured and evolved throughout the years, our brand has too,” said Steve Everly, event director of iPBS, Informa Markets. “We are excited to launch The Powder Show Digital Flow which will extend our reach beyond the biennial live event and better cater to the powder and bulk solids community.”

About Informa AllSecure:

Informa has collaborated with association partners including UFI, AEO and SISO, industry peers, venues, suppliers and relevant authorities to develop industry-wide All Secure standards that raise the bar on safe, hygienic, productive and high-quality organized event experiences.

Informa AllSecure is how these standards are being adopted in our business.

All Informa events will be run according to official government and local authority guidance in the first instance, as well as any venue or location-specific regulations. In addition, all Informa events will follow the ten Informa AllSecure priority commitments . Wherever applicable and possible, our events will also apply the fuller range of standards and guidelines described in the I nforma AllSecure guidebook .

About the International Powder & Bulk Solids (iPBS) Conference & Exhibition

Bringing the processing community together since 1976, iPBS is the longest-running and largest powder show in North America, providing access to a full range of equipment, technology, information, and expertise needed for every phase of processing. More information is available at: powderandbulkshow.com . iPBS is organized by Informa PLC, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com .

