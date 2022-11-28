Major international wholesale voice carrier market participants include Alepo, AT & T, Inc., BCE Nexxia Corporation, Bharti Airtel Ltd., China Telecommunications Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG, Emirates Telecommunication Group Company PJSC (Etisalat), Globitel, IDT Corporation, NTT Corporation, Orange SA, and Singapore Telecommunications Limited.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Nov. 28, 2022

The international wholesale voice carrier market valuation is predicted to reach USD 120 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

There has been a sudden reduction in the level of MTRs (Mobile Termination Rates) for the interconnection of calls between mobile operators to achieve lower prices and high mobile service usage. Mobile subscribers across developed economies consume high levels of minutes compared to those residing in developing economies, creating a high demand for wholesale voice carrier services.

Increase in voice traffic fraud to foster product deployment for fraud management

The fraud management service segment is anticipated to hold over 13% of the international wholesale voice carrier market share by 2032. Some of the main voice traffic frauds include the usage of CLI (Calling Line Identification) manipulation and grey routes to Wangiri and International Revenue Share Frauds (IRSF). The rising number of voice traffic frauds along with surging instances of cyber threats has increased the importance of fraud management systems, thereby augmenting market size.

Investments from telecom operators to increase usage of owned wholesale voice carrier services

The owned transmission network segment is slated to attain nearly 13% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. This can be credited to the rising investments from major telecom operators to enhance their infrastructure. In September 2021, Bharti Airtel chose Tejas Network to expand its optical network capability. Tejas assisted the company through the supply and deployment of its optical transmission product, extending the Airtel optical network for business-to-business services, 5G support, and broadband applications. Developments such as these are expected to encourage telecom operators to use owned wholesale voice carrier services to strengthen their network backbone.

Adoption of international business calling services to promote use of traditional switching

The traditional switching technology segment accounted for approximately 65% of the market revenue share in 2022. Traditional switching or circuit switching involved the implementation of a telecommunications network where two network nodes establish a dedicated communications channel (circuit) through the network before the nodes may communicate. With the adoption of international business calling services and the spending power of consumers growing rapidly, the demand for traditional switching services is set to rise considerably.

Growing usage of VoIP devices to influence North America market dynamics

Geographically, the North America international wholesale voice carrier industry is projected to depict more than 15% growth rate from 2023 to 2032. This growth can be attributed to the rising penetration of smartphones and the internet. Additionally, there has been an increase in the usage of VoIP devices in the region. Top technology companies such as Google, Cisco Systems, and Microsoft Corporation are unveiling VoIP and cloud-based devices for voice communication.

Strategic partnerships among industry players to define the competitive landscape

Some of the major companies operating in the international wholesale voice carrier market include Alepo, AT & T, Inc., BCE Nexxia Corporation, Bharti Airtel Ltd., China Telecommunications Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG, Emirates Telecommunication Group Company PJSC (Etisalat), Globitel, IDT Corporation, NTT Corporation, Orange SA, and Singapore Telecommunications Limited. These companies are focusing on establishing key partnerships to reinforce their market position.

