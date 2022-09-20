Internationally Acclaimed Hollywood Concept Artist and Educator Named Provost of the College for Creative Studies

Tim Flattery, who has designed the Infinity Gauntlet for Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and the Batmobile for “Batman Returns,” will lead the academic direction for the college.

Detroit, Michigan, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The College for Creative Studies (CCS) is thrilled to announce the appointment of renowned Hollywood concept designer, educator and CCS alumnus, Tim Flattery, as Provost, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer, effective immediately. This move ensures that CCS is delivering the most progressive, career-focused, and transformative educational experience.

Flattery has provided important academic leadership at the college since 2015. He reshaped CCS’ Entertainment Arts department into a nationally recognized program and oversaw the introduction of CCS’ Concept Design program, one of only a few programs like it in the world. In 2021, Flattery was named Dean of Undergraduate Studies where he conceptualized a new Foundations model and supported the launch of a new mentorship program, improving and personalizing the freshman experience on campus. In addition, in an effort to provide a truly interdisciplinary program that allows students the opportunity to customize their academic practice, he oversaw the introduction of the College’s new Interdisciplinary Art + Design program. Flattery has also provided key leadership in pivoting curriculum delivery during the pandemic and has empowered shared governance with the academic departments by forming the Chairs Council.

As Provost, Flattery will be responsible for providing educational leadership at CCS and is the chief academic officer responsible for the quality of the College’s undergraduate and graduate programs. He will be responsible for ensuring student success by overseeing the full student experience, including Student Affairs. He will also serve as the academic liaison to the President, Board of Trustees and administrative liaison to the College’s academic governance bodies, Chair Council and Faculty Assembly.

“This is a very critical time in higher education and CCS needs a proven, collaborative leader with both professional and academic leadership and industry accomplishments. Tim’s track record inside and outside of CCS strongly demonstrates this,” said Don Tuski, President of the College. “Tim’s creativity, bold ideas and collaborative approach will lead to new ways of providing art and design education to a wider range of students. With Tim’s leadership, CCS will ascend to a new level of student achievement!”

A 1987 graduate of CCS with more than 100 film credits to his name, Flattery’s background is unparalleled. He has worked with leading film directors, such as Steven Spielberg, Tim Burton, Robert Zemeckis, and Brad Bird, on a number of high-profile film projects – including ‘80s blockbuster “Back to the Future II” and more recent titles such as “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Suicide Squad 2,” “Citadel,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” and many more. In addition, he designed and supervised full-size construction of the Batmobile for “Batman Forever” and the Fantasticar for “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.”

“I am very excited for this opportunity as Provost to continue the bold collaboration with the amazing people at CCS,” Flattery said. “I am deeply passionate about helping to guide the College into our future that embraces change and opportunity. Equally, my passion for our students is boundless, as they remain my true motivation and inspiration.”

