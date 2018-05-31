Breaking News
Internet Marketing Inc. (IMI) Wins Five 2018 Hermes Creative Awards

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Full-service digital marketing agency Internet Marketing Inc. (IMI) was named five-time winner by the 2018 Hermes Creative Awards. The international awards competition “recognizes outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.”

Of over 6,500 entries submitted for the 2018 competition, IMI was the recipient of two platinum, one gold, and two honorable mention awards for its infographic strategy, creativity, and production.

“The World’s Top Solo Travel Destinations” created for Hard Rock Hotels and “The Most Die Hard NFL Fan Bases” created for Tahiti Village both won Platinum; “How Sleep Apnea Affects Sufferers Both Day & Night” created for Somnetics captured Gold; and “The Top Tailgating Conferences in College Football” created for National Pen and “Measuring the Impact of Programmatic Advertising” created for Koeppel Direct both received Honorable Mention.

“It’s fantastic when our team is recognized for their creative expertise. The collaborative effort is important among our internal departments and also, when working with our clients,” said Jason Brigham, IMI’s VP, Marketing & Sales Operations.

IMI was also a multiple award-winner in 2016 when Hermes Creative Awards named them two-time Platinum and Gold winners. Delivered through all channels, IMI maintains the goal of designing solutions that disrupt the status quo and identifying unconsidered needs for its clients.

About IMI
Internet Marketing Inc. (IMI) specializes in designing integrated digital programs that improve brand experiences and grow businesses through valuable data insights and strategy across paid, owned, and earned media. Their digital experts nimbly adapt strategy based on a comprehensive view of a brand’s online audience and program performance. The company continues to develop award-winning case studies for content, creative and search marketing. For more information, visit http://www.internetmarketinginc.com/ or call 858.869.0574

