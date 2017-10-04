Internet Stock Review Initiates Coverage on HealthLynked Corp. (HLYK)

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HealthLynked Corp. (HLYK) today announced it has retained Institutional Analyst Inc., to provide coverage to investors as it rolls out its comprehensive healthcare network to patients across the Southeastern region of the US and Texas.

“We are excited to initiate coverage of HealthLynked Corp, an Internet and Cloud-based network as it begins to add individuals and Physician practices to its recently launched network,” stated Roland Rick Perry, Editor of the Internet Stock Review. “We believe HealthLynked has the potential to quickly scale and create a nationwide network of individuals who are looking to have full control of and access to their medical records and information, which can be shared with their healthcare providers – be it their current physician, a physician at another practice or at a medical facility in another part of the country.”

He added, “Patients can be shocked to learn how little control they have over their own patient records, until a day arrives that they absolutely need it. The HealthLynked network, a free network to users, can provide instant access, regardless of where they are or who is providing their care. It is truly a revolutionary change in how both individuals can receive care and how practitioners administer care.”

Dr. Michael Dent, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Over the past decade changes in our nation’s healthcare system have made it increasingly important for a patient to have control over their personal healthcare data. We created the HealthLynked network to permit patients to have greater access to their medical records, which in the past was controlled by healthcare providers, limiting patients’ ability to be fully engaged and informed in their own healthcare process.”

According to the Frost & Sullivan’s September 2013 study, “U.S. Patient Portal Market for Hospitals and Physicians,” about half of U.S. hospitals and 40 percent of physicians provide patient portals. However, two-thirds of organizations reported less than 5 percent of patients were participating in these portals in part because fewer than half the patients in the study weren’t aware of whether or not their physician even had a portal. Patients typically have multiple providers who utilize different record systems that do not communicate with each other.

The goal of the HealthLynked Network is to help millions of patients and thousands of Physicians be better informed and have better access to patient medical records.

Institutional Analyst Inc., has prepared a 7-page initiation of coverage report on HealthLynked which will be delivered to its subscriber base and is available to nonsubscribers and shareholders of HealthLynked at the Internet Stock Review website. A copy of the report can be downloaded at http://internetstockreview.ning.com/page/healthlynked-hlyk or https://goo.gl/xYrrLk.

You can also find the report at www.healthlynked.com.

Please see report specific related disclaimers attached to the report.

About Institutional Analyst Inc.

Institutional Analyst Inc., headquartered in Chicago, introduces small and microcap companies to professional investors including investment brokers, small-cap mutual funds, private investment managers and hedge fund managers. The firm operates a number of leading industry-specific websites, including the Internet Stock Review, the Biotech Stock Review, and IA’s Special Situation Research, which are all available free to professional and retail investors as well as to industry and trade executives.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides an integrated personal medical record service that moves with our patient members and will employ artificial intelligence, advanced computing, and big data analysis to improve healthcare by eliminating drug interactions, connecting patients to medical experts through telemedicine, and providing personal data analytics to aid in medical diagnostics and eliminate medical errors.

The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows patients to enter their medical history, current medications, allergies, past surgeries and medical records in one convenient, online and secure location, free of charge.

Participating healthcare providers realize benefits in the ability to see more patients, access more accurate patient information, participate in our telemedicine program, improve patient retention and increase online filling of vacancies, including last minute cancelations, through our “real-time appointment scheduling” mobile application. Healthcare providers pay a monthly fee to increase online visibility, recruit new patients, and improve office efficiency.

For additional information about HealthLynked Corp. visit www.healthlynked.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in the foregoing are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from such statements expressed or implied herein. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among others, the company’s ability to gain new customers, offer new types of services, and otherwise implement its business plan. As a result, this press release should be read in conjunction with the company’s filings with the SEC.

