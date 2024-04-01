Young Voters, Fake News Fighters, and a Tech Powerhouse Team Up

Tired of the same old noise? Ready for a place where your voice matters? Join the movement for change! RaveVenn – the social app where democracy takes flight. #changemakers #democracy #RaveVennJoin the waitlist, let’s make a difference! https://app.ravevenn.comWhatchu RaveVenn about?

RaveVenn Crop Top Sweatshirt – Navy RaveVenn Crop Top Sweatshirt – Navy

Edmund Danté Hamilton, Founder, Internet Webpages Newspaper, Inc. Edmund Danté Hamilton, Founder, Internet Webpages Newspaper, Inc.

CHICAGO, March 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Get ready for a digital democracy revolution! Internet Webpages Newspaper, Inc. (IWN), an Illinois-based, minority-owned business, is joining forces with the game-changing RaveVenn app. This is a match made in election heaven, designed to empower young voters and kick fake news to the curb.

RaveVenn is the brainchild of visionary African American entrepreneur Bridgette Washington. Born in the legendary Chicago tech hub 1871, this social media platform is all about arming young adults (18-29) with the knowledge to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

IWN, with trailblazing founder Danté Hamilton at the helm, has been the secret sauce behind RaveVenn’s success. They built the app’s website ( https://App.RaveVenn.com ) and even helped Washington rock her online merch store to raise funds for development. But wait, there’s more! Hamilton went the extra mile and created Washington’s catchy “Whatchu RaveVenn About?” YouTube Short – talk about star power!

To supercharge RaveVenn’s speed and security, IWN moved them to a dedicated space on Google Cloud Platform. It’s like giving Washington the keys to her own digital fortress – awesome!

Hamilton’s support for RaveVenn is about way more than tech skills. He’s passionate about backing African American-owned businesses, especially women-led ones. In 2023, he kicked off an IWN program donating printing services to Black women entrepreneurs. Working with Washington is a perfect extension of that mission, and what better timing than Women’s History Month!

But Hamilton isn’t just about helping, he’s about teaching. Through his IWN.Haus initiative , he’s showing other Black-owned brands how to build their online stores and thrive in the digital world. Talk about sharing the wealth!

RaveVenn itself is built with the latest and greatest tech, ensuring it’s fast, secure, and ready to change the world. It’s designed to make complex issues easy to understand, helps young people track politicians’ votes, and has spaces for real, respectful conversations.

With the 2024 election looming, RaveVenn’s mission to fight fake news is more urgent than ever. This app is about giving young voters reliable info and the tools to spot the lies, so they can cast informed ballots.

Bridgette Washington, RaveVenn’s unstoppable CEO and Founder, is stoked about the partnership: “Danté Hamilton and IWN have been the dream team! Their tech skills and passion for Black businesses are why RaveVenn is ready to help young people own their power.”

Danté Hamilton, IWN Founder, echoes the excitement: “Backing RaveVenn and Bridgette is what we’re all about at IWN – helping underrepresented folks win online. This app is gonna change democracy, and we’re proud to be part of that.”

The RaveVenn revolution is coming! Join the movement and get on the waitlist at https://app.ravevenn.com .

About RaveVenn, LLC

RaveVenn is the social media platform where young voters go to get informed and get loud. It’s about reliable news, real talk, and making democracy work for everyone. RaveVenn… where democracy lives!® and whatchu RaveVenn about?® are registered trademarks of RaveVenn, LLC..

About Internet Webpages Newspaper, Inc. (IWN)

Internet Webpages Newspaper, Inc. (IWN) is an Illinois-certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). With a focus on diversity and inclusion, IWN helps businesses thrive through graphic design, web design, commercial print brokering, and more. They’re the tech wizards making magic happen for brands big and small.

Contact:

Danté Hamilton

Founder

Internet Webpages Newspaper, Inc. (IWN)

[email protected]

https://go.iwn.haus

+1 (773) 969-6769

Bridgette Washington

CEO/Founder

RaveVenn, LLC

[email protected]

https://app.ravevenn.com

+1 (773) 270-1225

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfc30fd9-71a6-4959-94ed-626beeaf289f

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47f95755-11c0-4c92-a2f8-447874131968

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8411296-aa60-4c1e-aeff-1a3436a6efa1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6abbb233-7135-4823-8841-f4759ac64ea3