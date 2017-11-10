Interoil Exploration and Production ASA: Q3 2017

Interoil recorded an adjusted EBITDAx (EBITDA adjusted for exploration cost) of USD 1.6 million in Q3 2017 (Q2 2017: USD 1.2 million) on operating revenues of USD 4.1 million (Q2 2017: USD 3.5 million). Increased revenues and EBITDAx is a result of increased oil price and production, despite slightly reduced gas production, in addition to reduced administrative expenses. Net comprehensive loss came in at USD 1.8 million (Q2 2017: USD 2.3 million loss).

Detailed information on the operational and financial activities of Interoil is presented in Interoil’s Q3 2017 Report enclosed.

Please direct any further questions to: [email protected]

***************************

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company – listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange – with focus on Latin-America. The Company is operator of production and exploration assets in Colombia. Interoil currently employs approximately 60 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97d16fdb-8755-4f5f-961a-0b7b8016ad2e