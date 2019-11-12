Breaking News
Home / Top News / Interop Technologies Wins Leading Advanced Communications Award for RCS

Interop Technologies Wins Leading Advanced Communications Award for RCS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

Interop Technologies Accepting the Leading Advanced Communications Award in Berlin

“Interop Technologies Accepting the Leading Advanced Communications Award in Berlin”(From left to right: Gonzalo Castro, Director of Business Development; Josh Wigginton, VP of Product Management; Fintan Lawler, General Manager of EMEA; Ray Flynn, Sales Engineer, Europe)

“Interop Technologies Accepting the Leading Advanced Communications Award in Berlin”(From left to right: Gonzalo Castro, Director of Business Development; Josh Wigginton, VP of Product Management; Fintan Lawler, General Manager of EMEA; Ray Flynn, Sales Engineer, Europe)

BERLIN and FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interop Technologies™ announced today that it has won the 2019 Leading Advanced Communications Award for its Rich Communications Services (RCS) technology at Informa’s Voice and Advanced Communications Summit last week in Berlin.

Interop was selected by an expert panel of impartial industry analysts for its ability to successfully deliver an innovative RCS solution that enhances the customer experience for end-users.

Interop’s end-to-end, GSMA-accredited RCS solution enables mobile operators to evolve their legacy messaging and stay competitive in their market by delivering an exceptional customer experience through personalized engagement, while also capturing new revenue opportunities and reducing customer support costs.

“We are excited that our dedication to RCS technology excellence and innovation for mobile operators has been recognized with Informa’s Leading Advanced Communications Award,” said John Dwyer, president and CEO at Interop Technologies. “RCS is impacting the global wireless industry and it’s critical that operators partner quickly with a quality, flexible messaging expert as they prepare to launch. This award demonstrates that we are that partner and celebrates our nearly 20 years in carrier messaging, 12 years in RCS messaging technology, and our never-ending commitment to always be an operator’s better way forward.”

Interop Technologies’ long history developing core-messaging technologies for mobile operators has provided a strong foundation for the company’s leadership in RCS technology. Besides having one of the first and longest held GSMA Universal Profile (UP) accreditations for an RCS solution, Interop’s continued development and dedication to mobile messaging has positioned the company as one of the world’s most accredited RCS solution providers. After the release of the UP 1.0 and 2.0 standards, Interop also became the most requested testing and accrediting network solution partner for the industry’s largest device manufactures and client/OS developers.

A highly anticipated upgrade to traditional SMS messaging, RCS has been launched by 81 operators worldwide and the GSMA forecasts an additional 27 operator launches by Q1 2020.

Interop Technologies will exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona February 24 – 27. Learn more at www.interoptechnologies.com/events.

About Interop Technologies
Interop Technologies is a leading provider of virtualized communication networks and cloud-based managed solutions for mobile messaging, voice and connectivity. Founded in 2002, Interop Technologies’ is dedicated to providing mobile network operators with services and solutions that reduce the complexity of deploying and managing next generation communication technologies. Through its GSMA-accredited, end-to-end RCS solution, Interop is committed to delivering Telco-grade, standardized technology and the highest level of deployment flexibility and lifecycle management available for the global RCS ecosystem.

Interop Technologies has world headquarters in Fort Myers, FL, with offices in Irving, Texas, and an EMEA regional headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.

Media Contact
Lisa Murray, APR, CPRC
Sr. Manager, Integrated Marketing Communications
Tel: +1 (239) 425-9079
Mobile: +1 (239) 357-3442
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31bc58ec-75a9-4b00-9372-135ca637bdc6 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.