Interop.WORLD will leverage the power of AWS to accelerate innovation, improve interoperability

Lansing, Mich., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Interoperability Institute (IOI), a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization focused on scaling interoperability for the health information technology (HIT) sector, today announced that it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch Interop.WORLD, a first-of-its-kind Virtual Innovation Center designed to accelerate critical advancements within the industry.

The fragmented landscape and lack of interoperability amongst HIT solutions and systems is a major hurdle to advancing innovation. To address this, IOI is launching Interop.WORLD to institute a common business architecture on AWS. Interop.WORLD will provide participants an opportunity to test new ideas, collaborate on pressing challenges facing the sector and establish shared resources for the next generation of HIT.

“By leveraging the innovative spirit of IOI and AWS, we will accelerate the development and adoption of cutting-edge technologies addressing the most pressing healthcare challenges of our time,” said Mary Kratz, Executive Vice President of the Interoperability Institute. “We are excited to work with AWS to leverage expertise and cloud solutions to improve healthcare interoperability.”

Interop.WORLD will host a series of virtual challenge events in which participants, including individuals, organizations, or companies that develop and implement technology-driven solutions, will use cloud technology to solve for relevant healthcare issues and accelerate innovation. A special emphasis will be placed on electronic consent processes, sharing of maternal health data, health equity and training the next generation workforce.

Through these challenges AWS, IOI, and other industry experts will support the innovators with advice, collaboration, and building of conceptual models. For each challenge issued by the Interoperability Institute, AWS will provide up to $125,000 in AWS credits to offset use of AWS services in Interoperability Land™, IOI’s cloud-hosted HL7®FHIR®-based test bed.

Additional collaborators lending expertise for Interop.WORLD include:

Interop.Community, a collaborative group of companies who have joined together for the advancement of interoperability through open platforms and open source software

Integrating the Health Enterprise USA (IHE-USA), powered by HIMSS, which establishes liaison relationships within a wide range of health IT stakeholders to achieve the goals of the national health IT agenda

Velatura Health Information Exchange, a not-for-profit consolidation of HIEs, community-based organizations, and health information networks offering affiliation, collaboration, and integration opportunities to health information exchanges (HIEs) across the country.

“AWS has a comprehensive and deep set of cloud services, and we are proud to leverage these services to solve such a significant national challenge,” said Kim Majerus, Vice President, Global Education, U.S. State and Local Government, AWS. “Achieving data interoperability will enable data to be shared with, and leveraged by, patients and clinicians. At the same time, it will help anonymize individual patient data to uphold privacy, so organizations meet high security and compliance standards. Practitioners will be able to combine a patient’s own data, at new levels of completeness and detail, with anonymized large-population patient data, including genomics. AI and machine learning models can use that large, detailed view to predict specific, individual health threats with unprecedented accuracy.”

The Interoperability Institute was created by the Michigan Health Information Network (MiHIN) to tackle the challenges around healthcare interoperability. It provides collaborative virtual environments where organizations can work towards national interoperability via solutions like Interoperability Land™. Using synthetic health data, individuals and organizations can use sandbox environments to test innovation and solutions geared towards establishing interoperability.

More information on Interop.WORLD and upcoming challenge events is available at https://interoperabilityworld.org/.

###

About Interoperability Institute

Interoperability Institute focuses on creating communities and environments that accelerate the adoption of interoperability in ways that result in greater health and more impactful delivery of human services through developing solutions and the next generation workforce to enable organizations and communities to harness the benefits of interoperability at scale. The Institute is as a limited liability company with the Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) as the sole member. For more information, visit https://interoperabilityinstitute.org/.

Attachment

IOI AWS announcement

CONTACT: Emily Mata Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services 517-745-8835 emily.mata@interoperabilityinstitute.org