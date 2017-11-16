Interpretation of VTEM Survey to Assist in the Potential Discovery of VMS Zones on the Expansive BA and Surprise Creek Properties

STEWART, B.C., Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (“Mountain Boy”) (TSX.V:MTB) (Frankfurt:M9U) reports that it has started an interpretation of an airborne survey consisting of 1564 line km of VTEM and magnetic data over the Surprise Creek and BA mineral tenures. These tenures are located 30 km east and northeast of Stewart within the “Golden Triangle” area of British Columbia. Paved highway 37A passes through the middle of the two properties which are contiguous. The properties host the same stratigraphic horizon in which the famous Eskay Creek mine was located. The properties host silver-lead-zinc mineralization, part of an exhalative volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) style as well as base and precious metal mineralization systems.

Ed Kruchkowski, president of the Company, states: “The Company considers the 100% owned BA and Surprise Creek properties key in its mandate to find and develop economic ore bodies. Based on exploration success obtained by other companies using geophysical surveys as an exploration tool, the Company decided to conduct a geophysical interpretation of previous VTEM and magnetic data for the Surprise Creek and BA properties. These properties have overburden and snow cover that obscures much of the underlying geology. The two properties are large with 9500 ha at Surprise Creek and 7412 ha at the BA property. The geophysical interpretation will allow for a more focused exploration effort. This data by Geotech Airborne from previous exploration has not been closer analyzed and has now been sent to Liberty Lake, WA for geophysical interpretation. VTEM is useful for delineating conductors (veins, massive sulfide lenses, etc.) down to 400m below surface. A total of 3327 line kilometres of survey spaced at 200m was flown over the 2 claim blocks. Results of the interpretation are expected within 2 to 3 weeks”.

The Surprise Creek and BA properties cover an area of approximately 30 km of known VMS style mineralization. In addition, folding within the Surprise Creek claims has resulted in repeat sections of the prospective VMS horizons. There are at least 10 separate VMS boulder trains or showings; 4 on the BA property and 6 on the Surprise Creek property. The Company website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca shows the location of the VMS style of mineralization.

Abundant barite is common on the Surprise Creek property. It is a common constituent of Kuroko style VMS systems forming layers above the base metal-silver mineralization. To date only 4 short drill holes have tested the barite rich portion of the Ataman zone at the headwaters of surprise Creek.

On the BA property the main BA zone is part of an exhalative system with associated zinc -lead – silver mineralization. The main exhalite horizon is up to 50 metres wide and can be traced for at least one kilometre. The BA property has been tested by 28,341m of drilling in 178 holes. The main BA zone is open along strike and to depth. Highlights of previous drilling include:

51.93m of 140.44 g/t Ag, 1.66% Pb and 2.51 % Zn in DDH-BA-2007-1

6.1m of 119 g/t Ag, 0.74% Pb and 6.28 % Zn in DDH-BA-2010-78

5.76m of 229.3 g/t Ag, 2.19% Pb and 0.81 % Zn in DDH-BA-2010-82

15.24m of 117.5 g/t Ag, 1.18% Pb and 2.81 % Zn in DDH-BA-2010-147

Immediately north of the above 2007-2010 drilling, channel sampling at the edge of the glacier yielded 7.50 m of 5.31% Zn, 1.97% Pb and 132 g/t Ag within 15.0 m of 3.84% Zn, 1.25% Pb and 108 g/t Ag.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Mountain Boy as he is the president of the Company.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with diverse property and resource holdings within the Stewart region located in the very prolific area of British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. It owns 20% of the Silver Coin project, a gold-silver-base metals project that has a 43-101 compliant resource calculated. The Company is also exploring silver-base metals on its American Creek and Bear Valley properties as well as copper-gold on their Stewart area claims. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

