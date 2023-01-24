Leading Maximo mobile app provider reports record bookings in Q4, is named winner of IMC Solution Awards for Work Execution Management and Asset Management. Signs significant new clients and a new Maximo-expert reseller.

STONEHAM, Mass., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InterPro Solutions, which offers the first and only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today that Q4 was another successful quarter. The company recorded record bookings, won two Solution Awards at the 2022 International Maintenance Conference (IMC 2022), and signed a reseller agreement with Texas-based Maximo services company, GenesisSolutions.

IBM Maximo is the top enterprise asset management (EAM) software in the world, used by millions of operations and maintenance professionals to manage complex facilities and field environments. InterPro offers a suite of Maximo mobile apps that O&M teams need to do their jobs efficiently and effectively without the cost, complexity, and service impacts of available alternatives.

In Q4, InterPro notched all-time record sales bookings that were more than 14 percent over Q4 2021. Over the period, InterPro added a number of innovative organizations to its client list, including a major cancer research laboratory, a regional gas distribution company, an international logistics infrastructure company, and a base operations support company providing services to the US military. InterPro also saw expansions at current clients Duke Energy, TAQA North, Diamond Offshore, Petronas, York Region, and two Ivy League universities, among others. For the eighth straight quarter, the company’s sales pipeline increased to a new high.

“Our bookings for Q4 were our highest ever. Driven by significant new clients, and purchases of additional products and user licenses by existing clients, bookings were up more than 14% over Q4 2021 – which was previously our best-ever quarter. With an uptick in interest in our SaaS products, EZMaxVendor and EZMaxRequest, and a continued strong appetite for EZMaxMobile and EZMaxPlanner, we again saw expansion of our sales pipeline to another new high. We expect a strong start to 2023,” said Dan Smith, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at InterPro Solutions.

In early December, InterPro announced that it won two Solution Awards at the 2022 International Maintenance Conference (IMC 2022). Its unique mobile application for managing service vendors, EZMaxVendor, won the Work Execution Management category, and its mobile solution for Maximo scheduling and planning, EZMaxPlanner, won the Asset Management category.

The company also signed a new reseller, Genesis Technology Solutions, Inc., an ABS Group Company, based in Spring, Texas. “We are seeing increased interest in our EZMax Suite across the globe, and were actively seeking a partner that had both the Maximo knowledge and professional services capabilities to be an InterPro re-seller,” said Smith. “We have worked with in the past, were impressed by their capabilities, and were eager to establish a formal reseller arrangement.”

“InterPro’s suite of Maximo mobile products offer unparalleled performance and unmatched mobile functionality,” said Bill Fahey, InterPro Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to gain new clients across a variety of industries and geographies, add resellers, expand our footprint across existing clients, and be recognized by the industry – as evidenced by our two awards at the 2022 International Maintenance Conference. We expect to come out of the gate strong in 2023.”

About InterPro Solutions

InterPro Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, offers the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo – using native Maximo rules, permissions, and datastores – eliminating double updates, data lags, and synchronization failures. InterPro’s EZMax Suite expands upon native Maximo capabilities to mirror the way people actually work – with intuitive navigation, rapid app response, and rich functionality – allowing operations and maintenance professionals to effectively communicate with their community members and manage tasks, technicians, and vendors in a way that improves responsiveness to their organizations. Learn more about InterPro Solutions.

