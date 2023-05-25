New York, NY, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.31 per share, payable on June 20, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2023.
# # #
About Interpublic
Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediabrands, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.
# # #
Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326
Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439
- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Viatris Inc. (VTRS) - May 26, 2023
- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) - May 26, 2023
- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) - May 26, 2023