New York, NY, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and its global creative network McCann Worldgroup have joined the Partnership on AI to Benefit People and Society (PAI), becoming the first global marketing and advertising services companies represented in the group. PAI is a multi-stakeholder nonprofit partnership that works to advance responsible governance and best practices in artificial intelligence (AI), addressing the most important challenges related to these technologies, and guiding efforts to ensure that AI equitably enhances quality of life for all people. IPG and McCann Worldgroup join the more than 100 partner organizations already collaborating with PAI toward this mission, including Apple, Amazon, IBM, Microsoft and OpenAI, as well as organizations across academia, civil society and media.

As a member of PAI, IPG will help develop resources and recommendations across six priority areas: Safety-Critical AI; Fair, Transparent, and Accountable AI; AI, Labor, and the Economy; Collaborations Between People and AI Systems; Social and Societal Influences of AI; AI and Social Good. By unifying leading organizations from different sectors, PAI can chart an informed path forward for the equitable and safe deployment of AI technologies.

“Artificial intelligence will continue to have a powerful impact on our industry as a catalyst for creativity. It’s crucial to balance fluency in AI tools with an understanding of their impact on human issues, like bias, misinformation and security,” said Philippe Krakowsky, Chief Executive Officer, IPG. “Joining PAI will help IPG and our clients prioritize equity and humanity while continuing to adopt these technologies in a broad way across our organizations,” he continued.

“As the potential for AI in industry grows, we must work together, across sectors and borders, to advance innovation responsibly. I am delighted to welcome IPG and McCann Worldgroup to the Partnership on AI and the unique viewpoint they bring to our global community,” said Rebecca Finlay, Chief Executive Officer, Partnership on AI. “We look forward to their insights on AI’s potential for creativity in the marketing and advertising industry as well as its risks.”

The move puts IPG and McCann Worldgroup at the forefront of harnessing the potential of AI to advance priorities of the brand community and society at large. With AI presenting both opportunity and challenges for marketing services companies, McCann Worldgroup will contribute its significant expertise in using AI in production and brand work to the partnership.

“AI is a co-pilot to human creativity, not a replacement,” said Daryl Lee, Global CEO, McCann Worldgroup. “Joining PAI will help us and our clients experience the benefits of AI – increased efficiency in production, new tools for creativity, better personalization capabilities – all in an inclusive, ethical and responsible way. Most importantly, it ensures we can shape the future of how AI impacts our world. AI has promising potential and power, but it will take the best of us to bring out the best in it.”

IPG’s AI Steering Committee, comprised of a selected network of agency leaders from across the IPG portfolio, will disseminate key learnings from PAI throughout the entire organization. IPG’s collective fluency in AI tools, paired with the company’s award-winning creative expertise and insight, will optimize the work that the company produces for clients.

