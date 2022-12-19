Company Also Ranked as One of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” By Newsweek & Statista

New York, NY, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that the company has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the third year in a row, in recognition of its commitment to sustainable business practices. The company was also recognized by Newsweek and Statista as one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023” for a second consecutive year.

The DJSI includes the top 20% of sustainability performers among the 600 largest U.S. and Canadian companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. The index is the widely recognized standard for providing information to investors and other stakeholders on corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) information. IPG is the only company from the advertising and marketing sector named to the prestigious list.

IPG was also recognized for its progress in ESG by Newsweek and Statista’s list of “ America’s Most Responsible Companies ,” which highlights 500 companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries. The list is based on publicly available information in the areas of environment, social and corporate governance as well as an independent survey among U.S. consumers to evaluate companies’ reputations related to corporate social responsibility.

“For several years, we have invested significant time, effort and resources in support of our environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs, which are aligned with our company’s values and purpose,” noted Philippe Krakowsky, Chief Executive Officer, IPG. “We understand that our success as an organization is grounded in our growth and financial performance, our ability to help clients succeed in a digital economy, our focus on supporting the health of our people, and in the work we do to benefit communities in which we live and work. The recognition of our ESG programs is a confirmation that we’re on the right path, though there remains much work to do to meet our climate commitments.”

These recognitions attest to IPG’s ESG program and its work toward meeting its climate commitments. The commitments include setting an emissions reduction target through the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2040.

Other initiatives include:

Publishing our seventh annual ESG report, becoming the first US-based advertising holding company to receive limited external assurance on certain ESG data, and the first to disclose in accordance with TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) recommendations.

Naming a Chief Sustainability Officer who will continue to spearhead the company’s global sustainability programs.

Announcing this September, as a first for the industry, that IPG and its affiliates will proactively review the climate impacts of prospective clients that operate in the oil, energy, and utility sectors before accepting new work.

More information on IPG’s values and progress on ESG initiatives can be found here .

