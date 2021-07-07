Interpublic Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

New York, NY, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on the morning of July 21, 2021. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (800) 779-1483. Outside the United States, please call (415) 228-4886. The participant passcode is 4282801. The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com .

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling

(888) 566-0408 followed by the passcode 7120. Outside the United States, please call (402) 998-0597 followed by the passcode 7120. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include: Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $8.06 billion in 2020.

