Interpublic Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

New York, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on the morning of October 22, 2019.  Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (800) 779-0645. Outside the United States, please call (630) 395-0447. The participant passcode is 6634246. The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com.

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling (866) 396-6280 followed by the passcode 4762. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-0515 followed by the passcode 4762. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

