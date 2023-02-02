PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s flagship solar + storage event, today announced new onsite activities for conference and expo attendees this February 14-16 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA.

“In just two weeks, we will kick off an event that we fully expect to surpass anything we’ve offered before,” said Wes Doane, Event Director, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. “With new, engaging networking and educational activities—and a sold-out exhibit hall and outdoor space—there has never been more opportunities for the global solar + storage community to connect, learn, and form new partnerships!”

WRISE Networking Breakfast | February 15 from 7:30 to 8:45 AM

Featuring a discussion on “Ensuring A Just Transition for All” and led by Anne Weisberg (Senior Advisor in Residence, Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy), this breakfast is open to all attendees. Additional registration is required.

The Hub | February 14 and 15

The only educational space in the exhibit hall, The Hub will present a series of 20-minute sessions highlighting real-world applications and solutions. Attendance is free and open to all pass-holders.

Networking Lounge | February 14-16

A new space located at the heart of the show floor, the networking lounge will offer casual seating, charging stations, and tables—the perfect meeting location for attendees who connect on the #isnaesna23 Networking Platform. Use of the lounge is free and available to all pass-holders.

Exhibit Hall Happy Hours | February 14 and February 15 from 4:00 to 5:00 PM

All pass-holders are encouraged to stop by, connect with, and meet other industry professionals during the exhibit hall happy hours.

Solar Games Competition | February 14-16

Held live in a stadium setting in the #isnaesna23 exhibit hall, the third-annual Solar Games tournament will feature eight teams competing on solar installation quality, safety, and more for cash prizes and bragging rights.

A championship-round happy hour, sponsored by PylonTech, will take place from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on February 16.

—

About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier U.S.-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the combined event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience – which includes the popular Solar Games installer competition.

Join 6,000+ energy leaders and 300+ exhibitors on February 14-16, 2023, in Long Beach, CA, to help shape the next phase of our clean energy transformation.

Learn more online at intersolar.us and esnaexpo.com .

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business.

For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com .

Media Contact:

Gene Hunt

Trevi Communications, Inc.

Gene@trevicomm.com

978-750-0333 x101