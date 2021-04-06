Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Announce Their In-person Event Will Now Be Held in January 2022

New two-day digital summit will bring solar + storage professionals together online July 14-15

PORTLAND, Maine, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s flagship solar + storage events, today announced that their newly combined conference and tradeshow is impossible to hold in person in 2021 due to the ongoing risks of COVID-19. New dates have been secured for January 13-15, 2022, at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA.

“The safety of our customers must take precedence over our desire to organize an in-person event this year,” said Wes Doane, Event Director of Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. “With the health of all attendees our top priority—and state travel and gathering restrictions still unclear—ISNA, ESNA, and our solar + storage communities will come together this summer virtually.”

To help facilitate networking and keep solar + storage professionals ahead of emerging industry trends, ISNA and ESNA will host a two-day digital summit July 14-15, 2021. Highlights will include:

Two focus tracks (solar and energy storage), each with six unique sessions dedicated to utility-scale and customer-sited applications and successes

Three keynote addresses by: Maria Pope, President and CEO, Portland General Electric Ernesto Ciorra, Chief Innovability Officer, Enel Carla Peterman, Senior VP, Strategy and Regulatory Affairs, Southern California Edison

Multiple topic-focused networking sessions facilitated by industry-leading solutions providers and partners

Open to all industry stakeholders, students, and professionals, the digital summit offers all-access passes for $299 and the keynotes at no charge.

“A digital summit may not be what we had originally envisioned, but it is a safe, effective, and valuable connection point that will continue our industry’s momentum,” said Doane. “With all that’s taking place in these key sectors and in Washington, we are eager to bring people together online this summer—and in person next January.”

Stay Up-to-Date

To be notified when registration for the July 14-15 digital summit is live, please click here .

About Intersolar North America

Intersolar North America is a solar + energy storage event organized by Diversified Communications. With best-in-class conference programming, special exhibits and pavilions, and the Solar Games installer competition, it showcases the industry trends, innovative solutions, and emerging talent transforming the solar, energy storage, and e-mobility markets. For more information, visit: https://www.intersolar.us .

About Energy Storage North America

Energy Storage North America (ESNA), now part of the Diversified Communications event portfolio, is the largest conference, exhibition, and networking event covering all applications of grid-connected energy storage in North America. ESNA connects utilities, developers, energy users, policy makers, and other key stakeholders from around the world to advance understanding and deployment of energy storage, and ultimately build a cleaner, more affordable, and more resilient grid. For more information, visit: https://www.esnaexpo.com .

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries, including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com .

