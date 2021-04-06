Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Announce Their In-person Event Will Now Be Held in January 2022

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Announce Their In-person Event Will Now Be Held in January 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

New two-day digital summit will bring solar + storage professionals together online July 14-15

PORTLAND, Maine, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s flagship solar + storage events, today announced that their newly combined conference and tradeshow is impossible to hold in person in 2021 due to the ongoing risks of COVID-19. New dates have been secured for January 13-15, 2022, at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA.

“The safety of our customers must take precedence over our desire to organize an in-person event this year,” said Wes Doane, Event Director of Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. “With the health of all attendees our top priority—and state travel and gathering restrictions still unclear—ISNA, ESNA, and our solar + storage communities will come together this summer virtually.”

To help facilitate networking and keep solar + storage professionals ahead of emerging industry trends, ISNA and ESNA will host a two-day digital summit July 14-15, 2021. Highlights will include:

  • Two focus tracks (solar and energy storage), each with six unique sessions dedicated to utility-scale and customer-sited applications and successes
  • Three keynote addresses by:
    • Maria Pope, President and CEO, Portland General Electric
    • Ernesto Ciorra, Chief Innovability Officer, Enel
    • Carla Peterman, Senior VP, Strategy and Regulatory Affairs, Southern California Edison
  • Multiple topic-focused networking sessions facilitated by industry-leading solutions providers and partners

Open to all industry stakeholders, students, and professionals, the digital summit offers all-access passes for $299 and the keynotes at no charge.

“A digital summit may not be what we had originally envisioned, but it is a safe, effective, and valuable connection point that will continue our industry’s momentum,” said Doane. “With all that’s taking place in these key sectors and in Washington, we are eager to bring people together online this summer—and in person next January.”

Stay Up-to-Date
To be notified when registration for the July 14-15 digital summit is live, please click here.

About Intersolar North America
Intersolar North America is a solar + energy storage event organized by Diversified Communications. With best-in-class conference programming, special exhibits and pavilions, and the Solar Games installer competition, it showcases the industry trends, innovative solutions, and emerging talent transforming the solar, energy storage, and e-mobility markets. For more information, visit: https://www.intersolar.us.

About Energy Storage North America
Energy Storage North America (ESNA), now part of the Diversified Communications event portfolio, is the largest conference, exhibition, and networking event covering all applications of grid-connected energy storage in North America. ESNA connects utilities, developers, energy users, policy makers, and other key stakeholders from around the world to advance understanding and deployment of energy storage, and ultimately build a cleaner, more affordable, and more resilient grid. For more information, visit: https://www.esnaexpo.com.

About Diversified Communications
Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries, including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com.

Media Contact:
Gene Hunt
Trevi Communications, Inc.
[email protected] 
978-750-0333 x101

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.