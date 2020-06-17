Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Expand 2021 Solar Games to Eight-team Competition and $10,000 Top Prize

Newly named six-member industry advisory board to oversee the competition

PORTLAND, Maine, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the newly combined solar + storage conferences and expos, today announced the second annual Solar Games competition to be held January 12-14, 2021 at the events in Long Beach, California. Applications to compete in the Solar Games for the $10,000 top prize are open through October 2, 2020.

The Solar Games is a competition that tasks installation teams with building the main product components of a residential solar + storage system: solar modules, racking, inverters, and battery storage. Competing in a stadium setting equipped with two custom-built roofs, installation teams are scored on a point system for quality, safety, speed, and other criteria. The winning team from each match advances to the next round, with the championship-round winner named the Solar Games Champion.

The first-ever Solar Games Champion, Las Vegas-based Sol-Up , said the experience was both exciting and rewarding. “We enjoyed the opportunity to be part of this friendly but intense competition with other leading solar companies, giving it our best—and lucky enough to come out on top. The crowds made it even more exciting as we raced to beat the clock and create the best system. We look forward to defending our title and taking home the cash prize again in 2021,” said Joseph Folken of Sol-Up.

The 2021 Solar Games will build upon the success of the inaugural competition by expanding to include more teams and partnerships. Eight teams will be selected to compete. A six-member advisory board will help guide the competition. Members include clean energy leaders from Everest Solar Systems, ReVision Energy, Rolls Battery Engineering, Institute for Building Technology & Safety, and Solar Cowboyz.

“We’re looking forward to serving as the Solar Games’ first advisors and being part of such a thrilling, yet educational challenge,” said advisory board member, Sam Vanderhoof, President of Solar Cowboyz.

The 2021 Solar Games Champion team will be awarded $10,000 in addition to other prizes, including tickets to next year’s NABCEP Continuing Education Conference and Solar Energy International training. They will also be guaranteed a slot in the 2022 competition—and receive an entire year’s bragging rights as the 2021 Solar Games Champions.

Get Involved

Interested parties are encouraged to use this online form to connect with event organizers and to discuss how they can participate in the 2021 competition.

