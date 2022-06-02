Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Now Accepting Applications for 2023 Solar Games Competition

Popular solar + storage installer team competition will take place live at the Long Beach Convention Center from February 14-16, 2023

PORTLAND, Maine, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s flagship solar + storage event, is now accepting applications for the third annual Solar Games competition to be held February 14-16, 2023, at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California. Applications to compete are open through September 2, 2022.

The Solar Games, the industry’s first installer competition, tasks teams with building residential solar + storage systems live in the #isnaesna23 exhibition hall. Taking place in a custom-built stadium, the bracket-style tournament features multiple competitive rounds where teams go head-to-head installing solar modules, racking, inverters, and battery storage. Teams are scored on a point system for quality, safety, speed, and other criteria. The winning team from each round advances until the final-round winner is named Solar Games Champion—and awarded a $10,000 cash prize.

Application Details

Installation teams from across the United States are invited to apply to compete. To qualify, all team members must be OSHA 10 certified, and one team member must be NABCEP certified (or a licensed electrician).

New for 2023, each team will be provided with $2,000 to help cover travel/lodging expenses.

The 2023 Solar Games Champion will receive $10,000; second- and third-place finishers will receive $3,500 and $2,500 (respectively).

A six-member advisory board of clean energy leaders helps develop and oversee the competition. Board members include representatives from K2 Systems, ReVision Energy, Rolls Battery Engineering, Twende Solar, Institute for Building Technology & Safety, and Solar Cowboyz.

Sponsor-provided equipment will be donated to Twende Solar upon completion of the competition for use in projects that empower under-resourced communities with renewable energy systems. At this time, equipment sponsors include Electriq Power, K2 Systems, JinkoSolar, and Rolls Battery Engineering. Interested companies are encouraged to contact the Solar Games Sales team for more details.

“The Solar Games celebrate the talent and camaraderie among solar + storage installation professionals,” said Wes Doane, Event Director, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. “The two-day tournament is a highly anticipated and well-attended part of our annual conference and expo, uniting attendees, exhibitors, press, and speakers within the expo hall for a thrilling competition. We can’t wait to see what happens in 2023.”

Get Involved with the Solar Games

Not ready to apply just yet? Interested parties are encouraged to use this online form to connect with event organizers and discuss how they can participate in the 2023 competition.

About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the combined event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience. Learn more about attending or exhibiting at our February 14-16, 2023 event in Long Beach, CA online at intersolar.us and esnaexpo.com .

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of in-person exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com .

