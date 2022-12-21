PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s premier solar + storage event, today unveiled their 2023 conference program to take place February 14-16 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California. From solar and storage to EV charging and green hydrogen, attendees can expect forward-looking content with actionable takeaways led by engaging speakers.

“With 24 conference sessions spanning distributed and utility-scale solar and energy storage topics, our timely, comprehensive conference program will deliver clean energy professionals the information they need to advance in 2023,” said Wes Doane, Event Director, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. “Bolstered by our sold-out exhibit hall, a bigger-than-ever Solar Games installer competition, and new networking tools and activities, #isnaesna23 also promises to deliver new business opportunities, industry connections—and fun.”

Focused on “Climate Solutions Start Here: Solar + Storage Lead the Way,” the 2023 conference program will emphasize how grid electrification is a pillar of climate response strategies and the integral role solar and storage play in that transformation. A selection of sessions include:

Are Utility-Tech Partnerships the Answer to the Energy Burden?

California Energy Storage Market – State of the Union

Clean Energy Workforce Development

Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Domestic Content

The Journey to Net-Zero Starts at the Local Level: Enabling rapid deployment of LDES through small scale installations

The Women Driving the Energy Transition

Additional registration is required to attend conference sessions and technical workshops.

