Significant demand for interspinous process spacers in the treatment of lumbar spinal stenosis, especially in the elderly patient population, is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for companies in the market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The interspinous spacers market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.09% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 127.33 Mn by 2031. Rise in adoption of interspinous spacers in individuals suffering from back pain and leg pain is expected to offer substantial market opportunities to companies.

Shift in preference for minimally invasive implant procedures over open laminectomy is broadening market outlook. Demand for these procedures in the treatment of lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS) is rapidly increasing around the world.

Rise in number of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) for the emerging dynamic interspinous spacer technology is expected to result in commercialization of safer and more effective implants in the interspinous spacers market in the near future.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 70.94 Mn Estimated Value US$ 127.33 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 6.09% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 211 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Price, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Medtronic, NuVasive, Inc., Paradigm Spine (RTI Surgical), Zimmer Biomet, Vertiflex, Inc., Life Spine, Inc., and Globus Medical, Inc.

Key Findings of Market Study

High Adoption of Static Interspinous Spacers

Based on spacer type, the static segment accounted for dominant market share in 2021. High affordability of static spacers among a large section of patient population worldwide and rapid advancement in static spacers are likely to augment the segment.

Rise in usage of static spacers in procedures meant to treat lumbar spinal stenosis non-invasively is anticipated to bolster the segment. Ongoing clinical trials in interspinous distractor devices are expected to pave the way for the development of next-gen static spacers. An example is RCTS in X-Stop interspinous distractor.

Rise in Demand for Minimally Invasive Treatments for Lumbar Spinal Stenosis

Increase in usage of interspinous process spacers in the treatment of LSS is anticipated to bolster the market. Companies are focusing on increasing the cost-effectiveness and quality of life of patients after interspinous process device (IPD) implantation procedure. However, usage of interspinous devices entails higher reoperation rates and costs. These are factors limiting the growth of the interspinous spacers market.

Key Growth Drivers

Increase in popularity of interspinous spacer as an alternative or adjunct option to the traditional decompression surgery is a key trend that is expected to drive the market.

Growth in patient awareness about potential advantages of interspinous spacers, especially reduced surgical trauma and complications to the patient and intact structural integrity of the spine and paraspinal structures after the procedure, is likely to fuel the demand for interspinous spacers

Rise in the elderly patient population in several countries around the globe is a key factor anticipated to drive the interspinous spacers market. Open laminectomy in the elderly can lead to several medical complications, and hence is not advised.

Direct Purchase This Premium Report at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=16439<ype=S

Regional Landscape

North America accounted for the leading share of the interspinous spacers market in 2021. High prevalence of lumbar spinal stenosis across the region presents rapid growth opportunities for companies operating in the market. Continuous demand for next-generation interspinous process devices in the healthcare industry in the U.S. is anticipated to augment the market size in North America.

Presence of several globally prominent implant manufacturers in the region is positively influencing the market. Paradigm Spine, LLC and Medtronic are two such companies that are focusing on the commercialization of novel interspinous spacers.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace over the next few years. Rise in private and public spending on healthcare infrastructure in developing countries and increase in prevalence of lumbar spinal stenosis among the elderly are factors anticipated to fuel market development in the region in the next few years.

Competition Landscape

Key players are adopting merger & acquisition, divestiture, product launch, and partnership strategies in order to gain an edge over competitors. Leading companies in the interspinous spacers market are

Medtronic

NuVasive, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Vertiflex, Inc.

Life Spine, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

Paradigm Spine (RTI Surgical)

Segmentation

The global interspinous spacers market is segmented based on

Spacer Type

Static

Dynamic

Indication

Lumbar Spinal Stenosis

Degenerative Disc Disease

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Orthopedic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Units

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

