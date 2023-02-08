Interstate Cold Storage Logo Interstate Cold Storage was established in 1973.

Fort Wayne, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interstate Cold Storage (ICS), a leader in frozen warehousing, shipping and distribution, is celebrating its 50th year in business in 2023.

Founder Vincent Tippmann established Interstate Cold Storage in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Over the past half-century, ICS has grown from a one-warehouse operation to the Midwest’s premier provider of cold storage solutions, with recognition as a top 20 North American refrigerated warehousing company by the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses. ICS’s current services include cold storage, temporary storage, quick-freezing, space-guarantee programs and more – including rail access.

Today, ICS maintains five locations in Ohio and Indiana, including two in Fort Wayne and Columbus. While much has changed, this family-owned business remains committed to providing cost-effective refrigerated services and outstanding customer service and logistics, according to ICS national sales manager Charles Betts.

“We are incredibly proud to achieve this significant milestone,” says Betts. “We wouldn’t be here without the hard work and dedication of our employees, who have created a legacy that stretches across multiple generations. Even after 50 years, we try to approach each job with the same level of enthusiasm Vince Tippmann brought from the start.”

With a dedication to excellence and a passion for delivering the best possible results, Interstate Cold Storage has earned a reputation as a reliable and trusted partner to businesses of all sizes. Betts says, “By continuing to expand and innovate, ICS stays ahead of the curve in an ever-changing market.”

Betts adds, “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve customers for the past 50 years and look forward to many more years of success.”

About Interstate Cold Storage

Established in 1973, Interstate Cold Storage is a leader in cold storage facilities, shipping and distribution, with a network of facilities strategically located across the Midwest. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, ICS is a family-owned company with five locations and nearly 22 million cubic feet of refrigerated space. According to the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses, ICS is a top 20 North American refrigerated warehousing company. The facility network currently supports temperature ranges from -15°F to 35°F with multi-room, multi-temp offerings. Interstate Cold Storage is a subsidiary of the Tippmann Affiliated Group and has two facilities in Columbus, OH; one in Napoleon, OH; and two in Fort Wayne, IN. For more information, call 260-428-2505 or visit https://interstatecoldstorage.com/.

