Visit Booth #7901 to meet with the military & aerospace interconnect distribution experts at ICC.

ICC to Exhibit at AUSA 2023 in Washington, D.C. Visit the ICC team at Booth #7901 for the duration of the show.

LUMBERTON, NJ, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), a leading supplier of military-aerospace interconnect solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2023. ICC will be exhibiting its portfolio of mission-critical interconnect technologies at this prestigious event.

AUSA 2023 is scheduled to take place from October 9 to October 11 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. This event brings together military professionals, industry leaders, and innovators from around the world to showcase cutting-edge technologies, discuss industry trends, and foster collaboration within the defense sector.

At Booth #7901 ICC will present its extensive range of interconnect solutions, including connectors, cable assemblies, and harnesses, designed to meet the rigorous demands of military applications. Featured manufacturers at AUSA include Amphenol, Airborn, Cinch, Conesys/Aero -Electric Connector, Eaton, Glenair, ITT Cannon, TE Connectivity, and more.

“We are thrilled to be part of AUSA 2023 and to showcase our military-aerospace interconnect expertise and breadth of products,” said Michele Knowles, Director of Sales at ICC. “Our commitment to serving the United States Army and all branches of the military remains unwavering. We provide high-quality products and support to our valued customers. We invite all attendees to visit our booth to discover how ICC can help address their interconnect needs.”

Key highlights of ICC’s presence at AUSA 2023:

Large Portfolio of MIL-AERO Interconnects: ICC will feature the latest interconnect technology, showcasing products that enhance connectivity, reliability, and performance in military equipment alongside the tried-and-true vital components that have enabled success in the field for years.

Customized Value Add Solutions: The company’s team of experts will be available to discuss custom solutions tailored to meet the unique requirements of military projects, ensuring seamless integration and performance.

Quality Assurance: ICC maintains the highest quality standards and certifications, including AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015, ensuring that its products consistently meet or exceed industry benchmarks.

Interstate Connecting Components invites attendees, partners, and media representatives to visit Booth #7901 at AUSA 2023 to explore their innovative interconnect solutions and discuss potential collaborations.

For more information about ICC and its participation in AUSA 2023, please visit connecticc.com or register to meet with our team during the expo here.

About Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)

A division of Heilind Electronics, North America’s largest interconnect distributor, Interstate Connecting Components (http://www.connecticc.com) is an AS9100D-certified value-added distributor for the entire spectrum of electronic connectors, fiber optic connectors, backshells, tools, identification solutions, and connector contacts. ICC specializes in the military-aerospace market and offers value-added assembly on 26482, 26500, 5015, D38999, M28840, M83513, and many other MIL-SPEC connector lines.

Attachment

ICC to Exhibit at AUSA 2023 in Washington, D.C.

CONTACT: David P. Warren Interstate Connecting Components 972-489-4752 dwarren@heilind.com