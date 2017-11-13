Intertrust announces appointment of Sara Jonker-Douwes as Managing Director Intertrust Netherlands

Amsterdam – 13 November 2017 – Intertrust N.V. (“Intertrust” or the “Company”) [ticker symbol INTER], a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, today announces the appointment of Sara Jonker-Douwes as Managing Director Intertrust Netherlands and member of the Executive Committee of Intertrust Group, subject to regulatory approval.

Sara brings more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, particularly within trust and corporate services. She is currently CEO Corporate Services Continental Europe and Managing Director Netherlands at Link Group, an Australia stock listed fund and corporate services provider. Sara joined Link through its acquisition of Capita Asset Services, where she worked since 2013. Earlier in her career, Sara held various commercial and managerial roles at SGG Group, Orangefield and ING.

“Sara has an excellent reputation and a strong track record in our industry” said David de Buck, CEO of Intertrust. “Her entrepreneurial spirit and proven ability to enable business growth will be of great value to our Netherlands’ operations. We look forward to welcoming her to Intertrust.”

Sara succeeds Dick Niezing, who announced earlier to step down at the end of this year. Dick has been with Intertrust since 2012 when he re-joined the company as Managing Director of the Netherlands.

Intertrust is a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, with approximately 2,500 employees located throughout a network of 39 offices in 28 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust’s business services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey, and the Cayman Islands. Intertrust works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

