Intertrust N.V. share repurchase periodic update (20 – 24 November 2017)

Amsterdam – 28 November 2017 – Intertrust N.V. (“Intertrust” or “the Company”) [ticker symbol INTER] today announces that it has repurchased 198,116 ordinary Intertrust shares at an average price of EUR 14.8807 per share in the period from 20 November 2017 up to and including 24 November 2017.

The aggregate consideration for this repurchase was EUR 2.95 million. This repurchase was made as part of the Company’s share repurchase programme, which was announced on 13 November 2017.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme up to and including 24 November 2017 is 370,493 shares for a total aggregate consideration of EUR 5.28 million.

Approximately 850,000 shares will be used for employee stock ownership and incentive plans vesting in 2018 and 2019, with the remainder of the repurchased shares to be cancelled (after approval by the general meeting of shareholders). Further details on the share repurchase transactions can be found on the Company’s website.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

